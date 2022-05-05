ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What do mothers want for Mother's Day? What they want can't be bought

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 2 days ago

A fancy dinner out? A day at the spa? A vacation? What do mothers want for Mother's Day? It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that what most mothers want can't be bought and wrapped with a pretty bow.

"I love just getting to spend time with my children," said Sylvia Coody. "The little things mean the most to me."

Both Alyssa Brieann Setliff and Judy Caplan Ginsburgh want to feel appreciated.

"To just hear it from someone would make my day," said Setliff, mother to Sadie, 3.

Ginsburgh would like to know she is appreciated, especially by her children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cqupx_0fUCCVM900

"The older I get, the less gifts matter," said Ginsburgh, mother of Rachel, Aaron and Jonathan . "But appreciation and love always matters."

"The moms at Hope House would be happy with a card congratulating them for working so hard to achieve some life goals," said Sandy Gilbert-Ray, executive director. The Hope House provides safe transitional housing and essential services for the homeless. "They have a tough road and just to know others see their progress is worth everything."

Setliff said there is so much comparison in motherhood such as working mothers versus stay-at-home and single mothers versus married ones and who has it harder and who "has an easy ride."

"I’d just like to feel like what I’m doing matters, and that I’m doing alright," said Setliff.

But if you do have to get her a gift, Setliff would like a dermaplane facial from Emilye Brown at Emilye Brown Skincare + Waxing .

Shannon Noda Duboc, mother to teenager Jake Noda, would like peace of mind if only for the day.

Linda Carpenter would like to have lunch or dinner with her child.

"My Mom gets a picnic each year at Valentine's lake for her and my sister," said Dan Forest.

"I will be spending Mother's Day with my parents, my kids and fiancé at Diamond Grill for brunch," said Colleen LaCour. "Being together on holidays with family is the best gift after being apart for so long."

What does Jessica Difulco, mother of daughters Giada, Ella and Cailey, want for Mother's Day?

"I could say something really boring like a new mattress and pillows. Or a Peleton-- I would love a Peleton," she said. "Or truly extravagant - a vacation just for me for a week in Hawaii."

But Mother's Day is a great day for families to spend some time outdoors and on the water, said Difulco who owns River Paddle Rentals which rents paddleboards and kayaks.

"The whole family can enjoy a day paddling on the paddle boards or kayaks," she said. "Getting in some vitamin D. River Paddle Rentals loves to see families get out on the water together."

Even pet mothers can take their furbabies out on the water.

"We are even pet friendly for those truly experienced and adventurous families with the 4 footed fur family," added Difulco. "The weather is finally getting warmer and the water is too. We are looking forward to opening up the 2022 season!!

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: What do mothers want for Mother's Day? What they want can't be bought

