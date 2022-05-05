Air Quality Alert issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from 11 AM Sunday morning through 9 PM Monday, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 225, 229, and 230, which includes the southeast mountains and the far southern I-25 corridor A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM Sunday morning through midnight Sunday night, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220 through 237, which includes the Eastern San Juan mountains, the Southern Mountains, Pikes Peak region, the central mountains, the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains of Colorado Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Monday morning through Monday evening, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220 through 224, 226 through 228, and 231 through 237, which includes the Eastern San Juan mountains, the Southern Mountains, Pikes Peak region, the central mountains, the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains of Colorado RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222 223...224...226...227...228...231...232...233...234...235...236 AND 237 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222 223...224...226...227...228...231...232...233...234...235...236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...223 224...226...227...228...231...232...233...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 to 75 mph. * Timing...Strongest winds will occur during the afternoon and evening hours today, and again Monday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.

ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO