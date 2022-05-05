Airbus confirms second A320 family assembly line will be built in Mobile

As cars become more advanced and digital than ever before, technology giants are increasingly joining forces with established automakers. Last year, Ford and Google signed a six-year deal to develop connected vehicle technologies, while Honda and Sony are gearing up to develop electric cars together. Not to be outdone, Microsoft has also been involved with automakers for some time. Last year, the company teamed up with Volkswagen to create self-driving technologies. Microsoft has now shed more light on its advanced HoloLens 2 project with VW. This device effectively puts augmented reality glasses in motion.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO