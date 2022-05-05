ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

La Quinta approves design for new monument recognizing Gold Star Families

By Miyoshi Price
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago

In honor of the surviving family members of fallen soldiers of the Coachella Valley, the City of La Quinta has confirmed the design of a new Gold Star Family Monument that will be erected in the Civic Center Campus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXAie_0fUCBGKH00
City of La Quinta

The significance of the location has ties to the 9/11 and Veterans memorial monuments. During the city's council meeting earlier this week, Mayor Linda Evans and the council unanimously voted the CJ Rench of CJR Design Studio design that will take up to eight to nine months to build and install.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpIOW_0fUCBGKH00
City of La Quinta

The Oregon-based artist defines his overall vision for work on his website.

My artist vision is to design and fabricate works of art that leave memories with all who come in contact with them regardless of age. Memories of not just the sculpture but also of the places where the works are installed. My sculptures have elements that stimulate thought, smiles, conversation, and creativity to establish timeless works of art. I mold, weld and grind stainless steel and mild steel into abstract designs with colors, kinetic motion, led lighting and glass to give them a life of their own. My designs are timeless with intellectual and poetic dimension that bears repeated viewing over time. I try to use bright and bold colors in my works, after all life is colorful, joyful and exhilarating why shouldn’t your art be?

C.J. Rench, professional sculptor

A Gold Star family is the recognition of a family who has lost a loved one while they served in the military. During the council meeting, the most recent loss of Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez and U.S. Army Staff Sergeant James Perez were discussed as the Gold Star Families and would be added to the monument.

WATCH: Marine Cpl Hunter Lopez’s parents share his story

On August 26, 2021, Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez, 22, was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a terrorist attack during evacuations at an airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Hunter was born in Palm Springs, grew up in Indio, and graduated from La Quinta High School in 2017. He is survived by his parents, Herman and Alicia, brother Owen and sister Trinity.

SSG James Gregory Perez was born in Indio and graduated from La Quinta High School. He became an Airborne Ranger in the U.S. Army. He continued to serve even after being wounded in Afghanistan. He died in August of 2017 while serving our nation. According to his obituary, he "was survived by his mother; his father; his step-mother; three brothers; three sisters; his girlfriend; a grandparent; his 9 nieces and nephews; and his extended, blended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends."

As the council discussed if this monument would just highlight La Quinta residents, there was a collective of members who agreed that this monument with highlight all of Coachella valley. Councilmember Robert Radi shared his support of embracing all of Coachella Valley but wanted to make clear that both Sergeant Lopez and Sergeant James both attended La Quinta High School. They both will be recognized in hopes that no more names will be added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4SOB_0fUCBGKH00
City of La Quinta photo credit

In a brief email exchange with the Mayor of La Quinta, Mayor Linda Evans said "We are excited about this future addition to our Civic Center Park, but it will take some time to get it done".

