The best ASUS Chromebook Flip prices in May 2022

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is an astonishing technical achievement, but is also undeniably flawed. Cramming an Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU and RTX 3050 Ti graphics into a tablet PC is completely crazy, for both better and worse. It makes for a remarkably powerful tablet and yet the 12900H processor in particular simply can’t give its best in such a confined space. As for the ROG XG Mobile graphics dock and its Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics, it’s a similar story. As impressive as it is that the whole ensemble actually works, ergonomically it's a bit of a mess, the physical connection feels fragile and the performance isn’t on par with a good laptop with similar components, let alone a desktop. There's still real appeal here for certain very specific workflows, but it's squeezed into an uncomfortably narrow niche.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO