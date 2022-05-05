ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best ASUS Chromebook Flip prices in May 2022

By Joseph Foley
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 2 days ago
The best ASUS Chromebook Flip prices offer fantastic value for a versatile, super-portable 2-in-1 laptop. Chromebooks, which run Chrome OS and so can't run the same range of desktop software as fully fledged laptops, are seen as a budget option, but with the ASUS Flip, premium Chromebooks became a real thing,...

The Verge

AMD is putting better CPU cores in Chromebooks with Ryzen 5000 C-Series

Believe it or not, there was no such thing as an AMD Chromebook until 2019. Also, the first ones were sluggish, and while AMD’s second stab at Chromebooks was quite a bit better, they still contained rebranded CPUs whose Zen cores were years out of date. Today, AMD is putting a better foot forward — with the new Ryzen 5000 C-Series chips, including the “first 8-core high-performance x86 processor for Chromebooks.”
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro review

The dual-hinged Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro could have been all gimmick. Instead, it's very nicely engineered and cleverly executed. The dual hinge genuinely adds a whole new world of ergonomic options that digital artists will love. Admittedly, there are faster conventional laptops for similar money. But none offer quite the same set of features and skills. Once you've tried it, you might not want to go back to a plain old clamshell portable.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 has been updated for 2022 with the very latest 12th Gen Intel processors for added punch, but its overall appeal remains the same. With strong CPU and GPU performance, plus a high-spec 1440p screen that boasts not only 165Hz refresh but also 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut, this solidly built and specified performance laptop promises to nail everything from gaming to content creation workflows. And all that in a reasonably slim and portable package that offers decent battery life and for a relatively affordable price. In practice? The performance is all there, but the screen quality disappoints.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Acer Aspire 5 (2022)

The Acer Aspire 5 is one of the cheapest Windows 11 laptops you can buy right now, and it does allow you to run (most) Windows 11 applications – something Chromebooks can't. However, its low price means there are compromises, especially when it comes to performance and screen quality.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

The lowest Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q prices in April 2022

Making the most of the lowest Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q prices available is exactly what you should do if you're a digital creative looking for a quality, all-rounder monitor. As a 4K monitor with awesome colours, the Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q is ideal for designers and photo-editors alike, especially with its USB-C, USB-A, HDMI and Display Port connectivity. And, as we detail in our guide to the best monitors for MacBook Pro, it's top of the list when it comes to pairing with Apple's leading laptop.
RETAIL
Creative Bloq

The best Apple Studio Display prices in April 2022

Finding the best Apple Studio Display price around is as easy as opening this page, scrolling down a bit and choosing the lowest price on show. But of course, the prices may not be quite as low as you'd like, as the Apple Studio Display was only released, alongside the Mac Studio, in March 2022. We have no doubt that solid Apple Studio Display deals will come, but for now, a touch lower than the retail price is probably the best that you should expect.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

That new Asus logo looks strangely familiar

Asus this week revealed two super-thin new laptops, which many are seeing as direct competitors to the MacBook Air. The 15 and 13-inch Zenbook models are ultra-light and portable, and feature OLED displays. Oh, and a weirdly familiar new logo. That's right, it seems Asus has used the advent of...
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar+

Dell's 72 hour sale can score you an RTX gaming laptop from $699

Dell is well known for offering some stunning RTX gaming laptop deals during its sale events, and this week's 72-hour promotion is no different. We're seeing some fantastic prices on rigs featuring everything from a super budget RTX 3050 to a high-end RTX 3070, all at some particularly competitive prices. These discounts won't last forever, though, so if you spot a saving you like on the best gaming laptop for you we wouldn't recommend waiting too long.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Asus ROG Flow Z13

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is an astonishing technical achievement, but is also undeniably flawed. Cramming an Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU and RTX 3050 Ti graphics into a tablet PC is completely crazy, for both better and worse. It makes for a remarkably powerful tablet and yet the 12900H processor in particular simply can’t give its best in such a confined space. As for the ROG XG Mobile graphics dock and its Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics, it’s a similar story. As impressive as it is that the whole ensemble actually works, ergonomically it's a bit of a mess, the physical connection feels fragile and the performance isn’t on par with a good laptop with similar components, let alone a desktop. There's still real appeal here for certain very specific workflows, but it's squeezed into an uncomfortably narrow niche.
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

The best Samsung Frame TV deals in April 2022

The best Samsung Frame TV deals will allow you to have one of the most beautiful TVs in your house, at a fraction of the cost. And that's exactly why we've put this page together, pulling in the best live deals on the range of Samsung Frame TVs. The Samsung...
RETAIL
Creative Bloq

The lowest iPhone 13 Pro prices in April 2022

On this page you will find all the lowest iPhone 13 Pro prices that are currently available around the world, and that's thanks to our very own deal widget that pulls in the best iPhone 13 Pro deals as and when they go live. You'll find the prices for the handset outright, and also some choice contracts on the iPhone 13 Pro. Basically, whatever you want, you'll find it below.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

The best design apps for Windows

Okay, we know that design apps for Windows might seem like an oxymoron. It's true that once it was the Mac that reigned supreme amongst designers, but Windows is fast catching up as a viable operating system for design pros – with a vast array of decent apps to boot.
SOFTWARE
PC Gamer

GigaDrive 1TB external SSD

Update May 4, 2022: Having missed the initial shipping period for its GigaDrive units, the last update on Indiegogo suggested production would be complete in April or May this year. Sadly, there has been no update since and we've been unable to contact GigaDrive as it looks like their email addresses have been shut down.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

The best online video editors: no download required

The best online video editors are an ideal solution if you have some simple video editing tasks and are short of hard drive space. When we think of video editing, we think of big and powerful computers, with industrial-sized fans roaring away in a desperate attempt to keep the inner workings cool. But time and tech marches on, and now it’s possible to edit, render and share video entirely online, with something as slimline as a Chromebook.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Best CPU coolers in 2022

The purpose of the best CPU cooler is just that, to keep your CPU from overheating, ensuring you get the best performance. If you're dipping your toes into the wild world of overclocking, a CPU cooler is essential for you to maximize your CPU's untapped potential. Though even if you're running your parts stock, it's still good practice to pick up a cooler that can offer the lowest temperatures for the lowest price.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

How to take pro photos with iPhone

Want to learn how to take pro photos with iPhone? Then you're in the right place. Apple offers some of the best cameras to be found on smartphones, especially if you have the latest iPhone Pro or Pro Max. Even professional photographers are using iPhones for some photography work and there's no denying that it's possible to get incredible shots. However, despite the fantastic camera arrays on the latest models, it's still possible to get badly lit, poorly composed or just plain boring shots if you don't know what you're doing.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Going hands-on with Acer's all-new Chromebook Spin 514

As an avid tech enthusiast, I love getting my hands on any new and shiny devices as they are made available. I'm also lucky enough to try out some upcoming devices before they are released, including the brand-new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 that Acer announced on Thursday. Before diving too...
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

