Big Stone Gap, VA

Dora Lee Tonker

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Dora Lee Tonker 93, passed away on Thursday, May...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Elise Kaye Richards

KINGSPORT - Elise Kay Richards, 59 of Kingsport, TN passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lenora Cottrell

ROSE HILL, VA - Lenora Cottrell 85 of Rose Hill, joined her heavenly father on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com.
ROSE HILL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Beth Prewitt Taylor

KINGSPORT - Beth Prewitt Taylor, 50, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 6, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Samuel Early Croy III

KINGSPORT - Samuel Early Croy III, 77, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his residence. To view arrangements and leave condolences for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Richard A. Cowden

KINGSPORT - Richard A. Cowden, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his home following a lengthy illness. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patsy Eleanor Johnson Hill

KINGSPORT - Patsy Eleanor Johnson Hill, 79, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022. To view arrangements and leave condolences for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brenda Kay Riner

KINGSPORT - Brenda Kay Riner, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lucy May Jessee

DUFFIELD, VA - Lucy May Jessee, 83, of the Cliff Mountain community, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Lonesome Pine Hospital, Big Stone Gap. She was a lifelong resident of Cliff Mountain. She loved gardening, quilting, crocheting, and especially spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a Christian.
Kingsport Times-News

Timothy "Tim" Arnott Ryan

ROGERSVILLE - Timothy "Tim" Arnott Ryan, age 55, of Rogersville, passed away suddenly, Friday, May 6, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carolyn Yose Bledsoe

CHUCKEY, TN./BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Carolyn Yose Bledsoe, 75, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn. She was born and raised in the Jasper Community of Duffield, Va. She lived in various locations, as her husband, Frank, changed employment. Carolyn was a RN at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for several years. She had lived in Chuckey for the past 20 years. She was a member of the Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Fall Branch, Tn.
CHUCKEY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lanie Balingan Swift

BRISTOL, TN – Lanie Balingan Swift, 42, went to her Heavenly Home peacefully with her loving family by her side. A visitation will be held at 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Crossroads United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM with Rev. Randy Lantz officiating and Rev. G. Christian Swift will provide a prayer.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wanda Kay Davis Owens

WESTMINSTER, SC - Wanda Kay Davis Owens, age 74, wife of Billy F. Owens of Westminster, SC, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital. Kay graduated from Hancock County High School and lived and raised her family in Kingsport, TN with her first husband, Edsil Davis for several years. She moved to Atlanta, GA and worked in the school system for several years. She was very talented in the garden and could knit beautifully. At a young age she could water ski like an Olympian. She loved sports and to be on Lake Hartwell and the ocean. She was a member of Madison Baptist Church.
WESTMINSTER, SC
Kingsport Times-News

Angela “Angie” Blakely Bevins

MT. PLEASANT, SC - Angela Blakely Bevins, 69, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Mt. Pleasant, SC after a brief illness. Angie was born in Greeneville, TN, she resided in Kingsport and was a Sullivan High School graduate, class of 1971. She attended ETSU, earning her BS degree and later she received an online degree from American Military University. For the past 16 years she was employed as circulation technician at Joint Base Charleston Library. Angie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of Order of the Eastern Star, Summerville, SC Chapter 143 and had been a life-time member of OES for over 50 years.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Kingsport Times-News

Gerrell Lequieu

Gerrell Lequieu, 87, much-beloved wife and mother, passed away unexpectedly May 3, 2022. Gerrell was born on October 2, 1934 to Jess and Martha Honeycutt in Buladean, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother Emma Honeycutt and her sister, Lorena Webb. Gerrell is survived by...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lois “Faye” Wilson Ryans

Lois “Faye” Wilson Ryans, born December 31, 1948, in Kingsport, Tennessee passed away peacefully on April 30, 2022, at the residence which she shared with her husband, Jim Ryans. She was beautiful spiritually, emotionally, intellectually and physically. She was kind in a world that doesn’t value kindness, she...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jason “Fletch” Fletcher

KINGSPORT - Jason “Fletch” Fletcher, 52, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital after a lengthy illness. His arrangements may be viewed, and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Darrell W. Snodgrass

JONESVILLE, VA - Darrell W. Snodgrass, aged 73, passed away on May 5, 2022 following a tragic accident at his home. Darrell was a life-long resident of Lee County and was a member of the Rose Hill Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed spending time working on various projects outside and particularly enjoyed helping others with their yard work. Some of his favorite times were spent mowing the yard and enjoying time with his family and grandchildren. He was a kind-hearted person who would do anything to help others in need. Darrell was a remarkable man who took on a ready-made family and helped raise four accomplished young daughters.
LEE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Cody Bryant Burnette

KINGSPORT - Cody Bryant Burnette, 33, of Kingsport, entered into his heavenly home on Friday, May 6, 2022. Cody was born in Kingsport on November 20, 1988, to Tonya Strickler Burnette and the late, Timothy Lewis Burnette. He loved his family and especially his nephew, Hudson. Cody enjoyed watching and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Breaking and updated: Hail hits Kingsport area Friday

KINGSPORT — Hail hit the greater Kingsport area Friday afternoon, in the Colonial Heights area south of downtown, in the Greenacres area and near Indian Path Medical Center, among other locations. Meanwhile, wind downed trees to the west in Hawkins County and near the Willowbrook Subdivision out Sullivan Gardens...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church happenings

The Primitive Quartet will perform at Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church Friday at 7 p.m. No ticket required, but a love offering will be received. Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 7 p.m. at Long Hollow Primitive Baptist Church, 1803 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville; Saturday at 5 p.m. at Albright United Methodist Church, 6525 Old Stage Road, Chuckey; Sunday at 10 a.m. at Cold Springs Freewill Baptist Church, 306 Cold Springs Road, Surgoinsville; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church, 1403 Midway Road, Midway, Virginia.
KINGSPORT, TN

