Dora Lee Tonker

CHUCKEY, TN./BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Carolyn Yose Bledsoe, 75, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn. She was born and raised in the Jasper Community of Duffield, Va. She lived in various locations, as her husband, Frank, changed employment. Carolyn was a RN at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for several years. She had lived in Chuckey for the past 20 years. She was a member of the Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Fall Branch, Tn.
Comments / 0