Dora Lee Tonker

WESTMINSTER, SC - Wanda Kay Davis Owens, age 74, wife of Billy F. Owens of Westminster, SC, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital. Kay graduated from Hancock County High School and lived and raised her family in Kingsport, TN with her first husband, Edsil Davis for several years. She moved to Atlanta, GA and worked in the school system for several years. She was very talented in the garden and could knit beautifully. At a young age she could water ski like an Olympian. She loved sports and to be on Lake Hartwell and the ocean. She was a member of Madison Baptist Church.

WESTMINSTER, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO