Utah ranks #3 for lowest childhood obesity rate in U.S.

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – New research conducted by Babysense has deemed Utah one of America’s healthiest states.

According to recent research, only 10.3% of children in Utah are obese. This statistic ranks Utah as No. 3 in terms of the states with the lowest childhood obesity rates in America.

For comparison, in Montana, the state with the lowest childhood obesity rate in the U.S., 10% of children are obese. In Kentucky, the state with the highest childhood obesity rate, 23.8% of children are obese.

In addition to the state’s childhood obesity rate, the research revealed the following about Utah:

Average life expectancy is 79.7

Air Quality Index score is 51.2

School quality rank is 20 (based off 33 relevant metrics)

Homicide rates per 100,00 people is 2.4

Firearms deaths per 100,000 people is 12.9

