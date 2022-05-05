ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah ranks #3 for lowest childhood obesity rate in U.S.

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGfUP_0fUC9psj00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – New research conducted by Babysense has deemed Utah one of America’s healthiest states.

According to recent research, only 10.3% of children in Utah are obese. This statistic ranks Utah as No. 3 in terms of the states with the lowest childhood obesity rates in America.

For comparison, in Montana, the state with the lowest childhood obesity rate in the U.S., 10% of children are obese. In Kentucky, the state with the highest childhood obesity rate, 23.8% of children are obese.

How can Utahns help pollinators this spring?

In addition to the state’s childhood obesity rate, the research revealed the following about Utah:

  • Average life expectancy is 79.7
  • Air Quality Index score is 51.2
  • School quality rank is 20 (based off 33 relevant metrics)
  • Homicide rates per 100,00 people is 2.4
  • Firearms deaths per 100,000 people is 12.9
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Study finds Utah has the 3rd smallest drug problem in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – National Prevention Week (NPW) is approaching. May 8 through May 14 will serve as a national public educational period where communities and organizations will come together to raise awareness about the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health, as noted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah soda franchise giving back on National Nurses Day

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah-based beverage franchise, Swig, will be partnering with Joyce University in Draper for a fourth year to give back to health care professionals across the state on May 6, also known as National Nurses Day.  This year, the partnership will be delivering nearly 1,000 cookies and Swig drink vouchers to healthcare facilities […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Idaho man killed the day after his brother’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials say an Idaho man has died in a car crash — just one day after his brother’s funeral. According to East Idaho News, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash Friday night where they discovered the body of 37-year-old Juan Silerio. Silerio was discovered inside of […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Utah Sports
State
Montana State
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
Deadline

Covid Omicron Variant BA.2.12.1 Spreading Quickly Across United States; Related Cases Up Nearly 100% In Past Two Weeks

Click here to read the full article. In February, the first few cases of two new, more infectious variants were identified in the Northeastern United States. Dubbed BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.12.2, these sublineages of the BA.2 variant made up only 1.5% of newly-sequenced positive tests before March 19. But, warned New York State Public Health officials, the new variants are thought to have a 23%–27% growth advantage over BA.2, which itself had an estimated 30% growth advantage over the original Omicron. About 6 weeks later, the numbers support that theory. For the week ending April 16, BA.2.12.1, which seems to be the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Obesity#Fat People#United States#Utahns#Air Quality Index#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

None of the nine young children in Alabama who were diagnosed with hepatitis tested positive for COVID-19 despite speculation the virus was behind mysterious cases, CDC report reveals

All of the nine children that were diagnosed with 'mysterious hepatitis' in Alabama in October and November 2021 tested positive for the adenovirus, and none had COVID-19, a new reporter from the CDC reveals. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday afternoon, gives...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC4

St. George man arrested after woman’s bloodied body found in home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for first-degree murder after a woman’s body was discovered in a St. George home on Wednesday. St. George Police have identified the suspect as Jonathon David Cross, 43. The victim has been identified as Lisa Breinholt. Police first responded to a welfare check at a […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

South Jordan Police searching for woman suspect of fraud

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The South Jordan Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of fraudulent activities.  The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage in what appears to be a drive-thru service. She appears to have blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored top.  Authorities […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

A look inside Utah’s most expensive home

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Nestled away in the exclusive gated enclave of The Colony at White Pine Canyon sits a $42,000,000 home — Utah’s most expensive home, that is. “Monitor’s Rest” sits on five, private ski-in/ski-out acres and features almost 18,000 square feet of living space. The home — which was completed in the […]
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
ABC4

ABC4

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy