Salernitana looks to keep the momentum going when the Garnets host Venezia for a vital Italian Serie A match on Thursday. Salernitana is unbeaten in its last four league games, securing three wins and a draw. However, the Garnets remain in the relegation zone ahead of Thursday's tilt, but they're just two-points behind 17th-place Cagliari. Venezia, meanwhile, has lost nine straight league games and the Winged Lions are last in the Serie A standings. You can see what happens when you stream the action on Paramount+.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO