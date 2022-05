Dragon Ball FighterZ has another balance update on the way with Bandai Namco specifically mentioning one character as one who'll be updated: Android 21 (Lab Coat). This variant of the original Android character released for Dragon Ball FighterZ is the most recent DLC character to be released and has put the game in quite the state since her arrival with many calling out for nerfs for a while now. It appears they'll finally get their requests fulfilled in this next update, but Bandai Namco didn't specify what changes, exactly, the developers would be making regarding Android 21 (Lab Coat) and the other fighters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO