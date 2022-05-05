ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doraville, GA

2 arrested in Doraville home invasion, kidnapping

By Rosana Hughes
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two people have been arrested after allegedly forcing their way into a Doraville home Wednesday afternoon and kidnapping a man after taking his car keys, Gwinnett police...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 2

Related
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Doraville, GA
Buford, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buford, GA
City
Sandy Springs, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
State
Arkansas State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
Doraville, GA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Car Keys#Violent Crime
The Independent

Video captures moment students are thrown from their seats as speeding car crashes into school bus

A new video released by the Albuquerque Police Department this week captured the terrifying moment a racing car crashed into a school bus full of middle school students, forcing it to roll over on its side as the children were launched in the air. A Ford Mustang careened into the bus carrying 23 students from George Sanchez Collaborative Community School on 23 February. Video recorded by an onboard camera shows the kids sitting in their seats before being flipped onto the windows piled on top of one another.The impact from the crash was so great it sent one child,...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
47K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy