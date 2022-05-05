ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Family Rescues ‘Puppy,’ Turns Out To Be Baby Coyote

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhIc9_0fUC8Y2H00

A Massachusetts family accidentally rescued a baby coyote that they mistook for an abandoned puppy wandering alongside a busy road. The family scooped up the wild animal late last month when they saw him alone and distressed, separated from the pack.

The New England Wildlife Center, which informed the family that their new dog was actually a wild coyote pup, said the family will surrender the animal.

“The coyote was accidentally taken home by a local family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy,” the organization said on its Facebook page. “After realizing their mix-up, they called us for assistance. With the help of the Mass Department of Public Health we were able to determine there was no potential exposure risk to rabies; and we were able to clear him for care and granted permission to rehab by Mass Wildlife.”

Wildlife officials then said that the animal would grow up comfortably in an isolation ward with another rescued foster coyote.

“Once both pups receive vaccinations, they will be raised together and will be given a chance [to] grow and learn natural behaviors in our large outdoor caging,” the group said. “We work hard to give them as much of a natural upbringing as possible. And will work to replicate the essential behaviors and skills they learn from mom and dad.”

The Massachusetts Wildlife authorities will release the coyote “puppy” into the wild this fall

The Facebook post continued by warning the public to stay away from coyotes due to rabies concerns.

“This case had a happy ending, but it could have easily gone differently,” the post read. “Coyotes are considered a rabies vector species in Massachusetts; and are susceptible to contracting the virus that is deadly to all mammals including people. If the finders had been bitten, scratched, or had extended contact we would have been mandated to euthanize the pup and test for rabies.”

The wildlife center then thanked all good Samaritans for caring about the welfare of animals; but also encouraged them to always reach out to authorities in times of distress.

“We are grateful to every single person who takes time out of their day to help wildlife when they are need. But we always encourage people to call the appropriate resources prior to intervening. It can help keep all involved safe!” the post said.

According to the New York Post, the family had the coyote pup in its possession for less than 24 hours.

Eastern coyotes typically give birth to pups in April or May, so the timing of the discovery makes sense. The New England Wildlife Center hopes to release the coyote and its foster sibling in the fall, a spokesperson said.

“We will keep you updated on their progress and will share some photos of their introduction,” the organization concluded. “Thank you for your support!”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
One Green Planet

Animal Rescue in Massachusetts Looking For Homes For Kerry Cattle Saved From Abusive Farm

Eight very rare ‘Kerry’ cattle were saved from a farm in Amherst, Massachusetts after they were found in need of dire medical attention. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is now caring for eight rescued cattle and searching for forever homes. Animal welfare officers were called to investigate a farm in Amherst and were shocked when they found the animals in horrible conditions, and one of the cattle had already died.
AMHERST, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Puppies#Dog
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Pets
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?

Almost every dog owner is familiar with the zoomies—those random bursts of energy that cause your pup to spin in circles, make a flying leap over the couch, or jet off as soon as you unhook their leash at the park. We know why dogs chase their tails, but why do dogs get the zoomies? Pet zoomies are definitely one of those hyper dog behaviors that pet owners have come to expect, but they actually have a technical name—frenetic random activity periods, or FRAPs—and can tell you a lot more about your pup’s mood, including levels of dog anxiety, than you might think.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Pit Bulls as Family Dogs

Marcie has been an online writer for over three years. Her article often focus on customer service or pet care. I remember being 15 years old and bringing home my first pit bull. He was a beautiful caramel color and had the biggest green eyes. He was cold in the street, and I couldn't just leave him there. My parents told me he was my responsibility if an owner did not come forward.
ANIMALS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

449K+
Followers
48K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy