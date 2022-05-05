ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Bitcoin, Riot Blockchain, and Coinbase Are Falling Today

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Cryptocurrencies and crypto stocks sold off as investors digested recent policy moves by the Federal Reserve yesterday that are under intense scrutiny from the market right now.

Over the last 24 hours, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , the world's largest cryptocurrency, had fallen nearly 8% as of 2:14 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) traded more than 12% down on the day, and shares of the large cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) had fallen roughly 11.5%.

So what

Cryptocurrencies and crypto stocks are trading with volatility after the Federal Reserve yesterday raised its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by a half point, the largest rate hike by the Fed in two decades.

The Fed is trying to tame inflation, which has been extremely high for several months now. The agency also laid out details for its previously disclosed plans to reduce its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, which ballooned during the pandemic, as the Fed did a lot of bond buying to support the economy during the pandemic. The Fed said it is planning to begin running off $95 billion of bonds from its balance sheet per month starting in September, which means it could reduce its balance sheet by more than $1 trillion per year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8Rn8_0fUC8UVN00

Image source: Getty Images.

Following the Fed's decision yesterday, the market reacted positively with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 900 points. Investors seemed happy that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve was not considering a 0.75% rate hike at this time. But today, the market reversed course, with the Dow falling almost 1,100 points as of this writing.

"What happened yesterday was great for traders, but we should expect what has continued to happen for the past several weeks," Mike McGlone, a commodities strategist with Bloomberg Intelligence told Yahoo! Finance . "That is, the Fed emboldened against inflation and risk assets going down."

In other news, Coinbase recently opened its platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to the public after only releasing it to a small group of people in April. Bloomberg also recently reported that Coinbase has abandoned its plan to try to acquire the large Brazilian crypto exchange 2TM. The deal would have propelled Coinbase's international expansion plans to acquire more users. In a statement, a Coinbase spokesperson said the company is "committed to the Brazilian market and has local tech and business leadership in place."

Now what

In the past after Fed meetings that have involved noteworthy policy decisions, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have acted similarly to tech stocks, which seems to be the case here as well. Due to this, I have some concern that rising interest rates and the Fed reducing its balance sheet, effectivity pulling liquidity out of the economy, may not be so great for cryptocurrencies.

The reason for this is that as the Fed floods the market with bonds, that will make the supply of bonds increase, which could drive down bond prices and then increase bond yields, which have an inverse relationship to bond prices. The more yield safer assets like U.S. Treasury bonds pay out, the less appeal there is likely to be for riskier assets like high-growth tech stocks and cryptocurrencies. It's also much harder to value Bitcoin than other assets.

Of this group, I am much more a fan of Coinbase, which provides critical infrastructure to support the crypto industry, which I also don't think is going anywhere.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bitcoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Coinbase Global, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Mike Mcglone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Federal Reserve#Btc#Fed#Dow Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Says He Wouldn't Pay $25 for All the Bitcoin in the World

The Oracle of Omaha hasn't changed his views on cryptocurrency. Buffett's main objection to Bitcoin is that it doesn't produce anything. Buffett also says the U.S. government will never allow another form of money to replace the dollar. Warren Buffett has long been skeptical about Bitcoin (BTC), but in recent...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy