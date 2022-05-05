ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Local Steals and Deals: Smart technology with Rush Charge Trident, ChargeHub, and KeySmart Pro

By Local Steals and Deals
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Szz8j_0fUC8I9t00
Smart technology from Local Steals and Deals Tech gadgets are all about making life easier. We’ve got chargers from Rush Charge and ChargeHub that will keep you connected no matter where you are.

29 April, 2022

Smart technology with Rush Charge Trident, ChargeHub, and KeySmart Pro

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Smart technology from Rush Charge, ChargeHub, and KeySmart offer quick solutions to everyday problems.

Tech gadgets are all about making life easier. We’ve got chargers from Rush Charge and ChargeHub that will keep you connected no matter where you are. The KeySmart Pro keeps your keys organized and gives you peace of mind knowing that you’ll never lose them again! Grab these deals at up to 50% off at Local Steals and Deals!

Rush Charge Trident

Deal: $44.99

Retail: $60.00

(While supplies last)

25%Off

Keep your devices charged anywhere you go with the portable Rush Charge Trident. It’s the ultimate wireless device with a high-quality power bank that’s capable of charging everything quickly. There’s no need for extra cables and it features three of the most commonly used inputs on one device. Just plug in and charge with no hassle. The best part? It’s 25% off!

ChargeHub

Deal: $39.99-$59.99

Retail: $79.94-$129.99

(While supplies last)

50%-54%Off

ChargeHub has a couple of bundles that are amazing deals if you’re looking for a charging solution. They require only one outlet and can charge up to 6 devices! They both come with charging cables and are perfect for charging compatible laptops, phones, tablets, speakers, and more. Get up to 54% off!

KeySmart Pro with Tile

Deal: $59.99

Retail: $119.98

(While supplies last)

50%Off

When opening your bag, you’re likely to hear the jingle of way too many keys, all on one tiny keychain. And you probably struggle to find the one key you’re looking for. KeySmartPro with Tile will keep you organized. It fits up to 14 keys and comes with a free Tile app that allows you to find your KeySmart Pro on a map. You can also use it to find your phone. It keeps your keys neatly tucked away and helps you lose the jingle! It’s a BOGO! Buy one for yourself and get one free for a friend!

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Best Dyson Deals Right Now: Save $100 on the Dyson V11 Vacuum and $80 on Smart Tower Fans

Dyson is known for its top-rated technology which covers everything from robot vacuum cleaners and morph lights, to advanced haircare tools like the Dyson Airwrap, air purifiers, humidifiers and so much more. Usually, Dyson's signature standard comes at a price, but purchasing Dyson products is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. We’ve saved you the time of searching for major savings on Dyson products and right now, two smart tower fans and the V11 cordless vacuum are on sale.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Native Union Maison Kitsuné Cool-Tone Fox Head cases protect & enhance your Apple gadgets

Add a touch of French flair to your everyday carry with the Native Union Maison Kitsuné Cool-Tone Fox Head cases. This series includes iPhone 13 series cases and an AirPods Pro case. In fact, the entire collection features the iconic fox head from Maison Kitsuné. Moreover, all cases are made of silicone and have a matte finish for a sophisticated look. All the while, the materials offer ample protection and keep your gadgets warm in winter. Above all, all cases are available in either Provencal Blue or Mint for a cool-tone color. Furthermore, all cases are lightweight and durable, so you can take them everywhere with you without any hassle. In addition, they’re easy to clean thanks to their smooth surfaces. Finally, each case features an embossed Maison Kitsuné logo on the back for an elegant finish.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

The best cheap tech gifts: Top gadgets under $100

No matter if you need to give a gift for a birthday, a graduation, an anniversary, or any other holiday, you don't need to spend.a fortune on a great gift. With the huge range of tech gadgets and accessories on the market -- ranging from smart home devices to gadgets that make working from home slightly easier—you can find something at an affordable price for any occasion.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Chargehub#Local Steals And Deals
komando.com

Home security 101: Where to put cameras

When it comes to home security, camera placement is everything. Tech gadgets can be finicky, so their location can make a difference. For example, here are the best places to put your router for better internet speeds. When it comes to setting up security cameras, a little forethought goes a...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 secret Amazon departments with the best hidden deals

Loyal Amazon shoppers undoubtedly know so many ins and outs of shopping at Amazon. But not even the savviest of shoppers will manage to discover all the different Amazon tricks out there that help you find the best Amazon deals. The BGR Deals team does this for a living and we still learn new tips and tricks all the time!
INTERNET
CNET

Don't Buy a Security Camera. Just Turn That Old Phone Into One

The cheapest way to get eyes on your house when you're not there? Probably rummaging around in your junk drawer and converting one of your old smartphones into a security camera. Most people have at least one old phone collecting dust in a drawer somewhere. You'll save a ton of cash by upcycling an old phone instead of buying a new home security camera. And setting it up isn't hard. In fact, you can start using that old, dusty iPhone or Android phone as a home security camera in just three steps.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
CNET

Amazon's Massive 1-Day Sale Has Laptops, Keyboards, Monitors and More for Under $300 (Update: Expired)

Update: This discount has expired and most of the items have returned to regular retail pricing. Looking to upgrade your gaming setup, or just make some improvements to your home office? Then right now is the time to do it. Today only, Amazon is offering hundreds off on a huge selection of laptops and PC accessories. You can shop discounts of up to 48% on everything from keyboards to monitors to hard drives, and even deals on laptops and 2-in-1s. This sale only runs until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get all your orders in before then.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Snag a massive 70-inch TV while it’s $400 off at Best Buy

No home theater is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your next 4K TV purchase, we’ve found one of the best 70-inch TV deals just for you. The LG 70-inch NanoCell 4K Smart TV is down to just $700 at Best Buy, making it one of the best Best Buy TV deals as well. That price is good for massive $400 savings, as this 4K TV typically costs $1,100. Free delivery is included with your purchase, a nice bonus on such a large piece of tech, making it one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find out there right now.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Secrets of the pros: Amazing car detailing tool is only $6 on Amazon

It costs so much money to get your car detailed. It doesn’t matter if you go to a tiny little car wash in town or a leading auto detailer. You can always expect to pay a pretty penny. It’s also a high-margin service that’s provided by all these shops. That’s why getting some of the best car detailing products for yourself is always a good idea.
CARS
SPY

The Best iPad Deals for May 2022: Grab the 2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air for Just $469 at Walmart

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for the best iPad deals for May 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you’re always getting the best possible deals. With March already about halfway over, we’ve really been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. While there aren’t many steep discounts out there to mention at the moment, there...
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Shoppers ‘Pitched Out’ Their Dyson Vacuums Thanks to This Affordable Alternative — & It’s Now On Rare Sale For $60 Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whenever you get pets, no matter how much you prepare, the pet hair invades your home. From your dark clothes to little nooks behind the fridge, pet hair is literally everywhere, and it seems like no matter how hard you try, it comes back five minutes later. We’ve tried vacuums, natural cleaners, and more to keep all the unwanted dirt and grim away to little avail. However, many are swarming to Best Buy right now over a vacuum that’s not only affordable but super powerful.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 75-inch TV is at Best Buy today

We’re living in the Golden Age of television, and you deserve a TV that can guide you through it with style. It doesn’t have to break the bank either. 4K TV deals pop up every day that bring gorgeous screens down into a reasonable price range. Right now you can buy a 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $720, down $180 from its original price of $900. Best Buy TV deals like this one don’t often stick around, so jump on it while you can.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 75-inch TV is on sale for only $750 at Best Buy today

If you’re planning to splurge on TV deals, then you might as well shell out for the biggest display that your budget allows. You may even be able to bring the theater experience into your living room through the massive screens that are available in these 75-inch TV deals. Check out this $150 discount as part of Best Buy TV deals for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $900.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Bose Portable Smart Speaker Review: A Compact Speaker With Sound Befitting the Bose Name

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. From noise-canceling headphones to true wireless earbuds, Bose’s presence is everywhere in the audio space  Nearly one and a half years after its release, the Bose Portable Smart Speaker continues to be a prized darling in the smart speaker space. But why? Well, because it’s one of the few options with a built-in battery for on-the-go convenience. And guess what? I’ve finally managed to check it out in the flesh to experience what all...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This $11 Amazon deal for air fryers was a game-changer in my kitchen

Amazon is the place to be right now if you’re looking for a new air fryer deal. This best-selling Dash Tasti-Crisp air fryer only costs $49.99 on sale. That is crazy for such a popular model. Also, the Ultrean AF01 air fryer that’s somehow even more popular is on sale for the same price. Both of these models have tens of thousands of 5-star ratings.
RECIPES
The US Sun

How to clean a TV screen in five steps

DUST and grime can collect on your TV screen and over time cause damage so it is really important to keep it clean. When you've spent time finding the best 4k TV deals, you don't want cleaning that perfect telly to damage it so here's how to clean a TV screen safely.
ELECTRONICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
90K+
Followers
101K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy