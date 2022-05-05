Anonymous donor pays $60K overdue rent for NY public housing

HUDSON, N.Y. (AP) — Numerous tenants who faced eviction after the end of New York’s eviction moratorium in January had their overdue rent paid by an anonymous person who donated $60,000 to a public housing complex in Hudson.

The Times Union reported Wednesday that the donation was made through a Black-led housing justice group called the Hudson-Catskill Housing Coalition for tenants at the Hudson Housing Authority. Nick Zachos, the authority’s temporary executive director, said 50 lease-holders would benefit from the donation.

It was to cover rent amounts that range from a few hundred to a thousand dollars.

