Summer Song Showdown JADD Division Day 4 3p Matchup: #6 Havana VS #11 Good Feeling

During Arcade Fire’s appearance at Coachella last month, Win Butler got a little emotional. He was introducing “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” a tender single from the band’s new album, WE. Unlike 2017’s Everything Now, its lyrics made no effort to meet our present moment of desensitized irony and online overstimulation. And unlike 2013’s Reflektor, no shiny synths or disco beats contrasted with the heartland quiver of his voice. Instead, the bandleader, who’d turned 42 the previous day, stood with an acoustic guitar and sang earnest bits of advice to a young person, asking the audience to accompany him with a childlike, wordless refrain. Soon, the sentiment proved too much. He hid his face behind his hands, and his bandmates stopped to let him collect himself.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO