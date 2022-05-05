ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

EXCLUSIVE: Most GOP voters say Trump on target with 2020 rhetoric

By Greg Haas
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former President Donald Trump’s influence continues to play a role in the 2022 election.

Trump is actively backing candidates for Congress and governor in Nevada — a state that went to President Joe Biden by just 2.39% in the 2020 election — and 2020 is still a big talking point for Trump.

According to an 8NewsNow/The Hill/Emerson College poll, a majority of Republican voters — 56.2% — think Trump’s time spent on the 2020 election is right on target. About a third of Republican voters surveyed said Trump spends too much time on the topic, and about 10% said he should talk about it more.

With the primary election on June 14, the poll of 1,000 likely Republican voters, gives some insight into how some voters are thinking ahead of the election.

8NewsNow/The Hill/Emerson College polling.

The poll was conducted between April 28 and May 2 among 1,000 likely Republican voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3%.

Comments / 5

PREACHER
2d ago

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS RIGHT ON ALL THE FRAUDULENT ACTIVITIES THAT OCCURRED IN 2020.. WATCH ANASH DeSousa ‘s 2000 mule documentary, just out regarding election fraud .

Reply(3)
7
