UEFA

Arrests made as Frankfurt, West Ham fans clash before Europa League semifinal

By Associated Press
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 30 arrests were made after supporters of West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt clashed before their Europa League semifinal second leg, police said Thursday. Frankfurt police said in a statement that they had to intervene "at several locations" the previous night because of fights between rival fans or because supporters...

