ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Meth, heroin & more seized in Jackson Co. searches

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qsc6_0fUC4aQL00

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) are reporting a slew of findings from four search warrants that were executed on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from MSP First District , three of the four warrants were carried out in hotel rooms at the Colonial Inn at 6027 Ann Arbor Rd. in Leoni Township.

The fourth warrant was executed at a storage facility near the Colonial Inn.

JNET detectives found two pistols, $3,500 cash, around four pounds of crystal meth and more than four and a half pounds of heroin.

The suspect involved in the investigation has been taken to the Jackson County Jail while multiple charges are being pursued.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Detroit

Police Seize 4 Pounds Of Meth At Jackson-Area Motel

(CBS DETROIT) – Police have seized four pounds of illegal drugs, guns, and cash after a narcotics team investigated rooms at a motel in Leoni Township. On Wednesday, May 4, the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team executed four search warrants, searching three rooms at the Colonial Inn in Leoni Township and one storage unit, MLive reported. The Colonial Inn is located at 6027 Ann Arbor Road. Officials say two guns were seized, along with $3,500 in cash, about four pounds of crystal methamphetamine, and four and a half ounces of heroin, police said. According to police, one man, who is in his 30s, was arrested, but they did not release his name. Anyone with information regarding narcotics activity in the Jackson area is asked to contact the JNET Office at 517-784-2990. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
Jackson County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Jackson Co#Msp First District#Jnet#Wlns 6 News
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Videos released of police shooting at Meijer in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Police released body camera and surveillance footage on Thursday of the non-fatal shooting of a person who reportedly had a gun at a Meijer store in East Lansing. Two officers within the East Lansing Police Department are on paid administrative leave while a police shooting...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy