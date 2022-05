There's a much-needed makeover planned for downtown Flint's iconic Saginaw Street, and it's going to be done brick by brick with a hefty price tag. We first learned in December of 2021 that there was ongoing discussion regarding a restoration project that would involve the 750,000 bricks that make up the historic road through downtown Flint. Back then it was determined that about 60% of the bricks could be reused, but the others would need to be replaced.

FLINT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO