Lt. Gov. Gilchrist announces MI preservation projects

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Alongside the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist is announcing the winners of the Governor’s Awards for Historic Preservation .

It’s an honor to recognize the recipients of the Governor’s Awards for Historic Preservation. These projects are the result of partners coming together and demonstrating the resiliency, tenacity, innovation, and long-term commitment to telling Michigan’s story that truly define our state and our residents. I’m excited that new projects like these will be enabled very soon with the launch of the next round of state historic tax credits.” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist

The awards program is now in its nineteenth year, continuing to help preserve Michigan history.

Historic resources and archaeological sites tell us about the past and help us define Michigan’s unique identity. Their preservation is vital to Michigan’s present and future as they contribute to vibrant communities and our understanding of the past. “Each year during National Historic Preservation Month the Governor’s Award program gives us an opportunity to recognize standout historic preservation efforts across the state, exemplifying the collaboration and deep impact preservation can have in Michigan communities. This year’s diverse group of awards has inspired additional preservation activity and economic investment, and illustrate projects that represent preservation best practices.” Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Martha MacFarlane-Faes



