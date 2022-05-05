ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist announces MI preservation projects

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHUP1_0fUC4QXx00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Alongside the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist is announcing the winners of the Governor’s Awards for Historic Preservation .

It’s an honor to recognize the recipients of the Governor’s Awards for Historic Preservation. These projects are the result of partners coming together and demonstrating the resiliency, tenacity, innovation, and long-term commitment to telling Michigan’s story that truly define our state and our residents. I’m excited that new projects like these will be enabled very soon with the launch of the next round of state historic tax credits.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist

The awards program is now in its nineteenth year, continuing to help preserve Michigan history.

Historic resources and archaeological sites tell us about the past and help us define Michigan’s unique identity. Their preservation is vital to Michigan’s present and future as they contribute to vibrant communities and our understanding of the past. “Each year during National Historic Preservation Month the Governor’s Award program gives us an opportunity to recognize standout historic preservation efforts across the state, exemplifying the collaboration and deep impact preservation can have in Michigan communities. This year’s diverse group of awards has inspired additional preservation activity and economic investment, and illustrate projects that represent preservation best practices.”

Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Martha MacFarlane-Faes


To learn more about the Governor’s Awards for Historic Preservation program and to see past year’s awards, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Whitmer signs Wyatt’s Law into effect

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A bipartisan package of bills that aim to curb child abuse has been signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Colloquially known as “Wyatt’s Law,” House Bills 5274, 5275, 5276, 5277, 5778, 5279, 5280, 5534, and 5594 will establish a statewide electronic system that tracks confirmed cases of child abuse or […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Whitmer announces $250K grant for construction program

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) awarded a grant to connect veterans with construction apprenticeships throughout the state. Helmets to Hardhats is a $250,000 grant that is going towards the Michigan Construction Apprenticeship post-Military Opportunity (MiCAMO) Program, which will connect 225 Veterans with Registered […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLNS

Nessel blasts oppoenent Matt Deperno over abortion stance

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is taking her fight online. She is showing the differences between her and her opponent Matt Deperno. “They asked me the first question was do you have any exceptions to abortion? And I said I do not, they said well, what about rape and incest? I […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

Michigan State Police seizes voting machine in 2020 investigation

State police raided a western Michigan township as part of an investigation into reports of unauthorized access to voting machines after the 2020 election. One tabulator was seized in Irving Township on Friday, Barry County Clerk Pamela Palmer told CNN. Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll told WOOD-TV, an NBC affiliate, that the alleged breach had no effect on the 2020 election results. Palmer insisted the same.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Meth, heroin & more seized in Jackson Co. searches

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) are reporting a slew of findings from four search warrants that were executed on Wednesday. According to a tweet from MSP First District, three of the four warrants were carried out in hotel rooms at the Colonial Inn at 6027 Ann Arbor […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

The Mysterious Paulding Light of the U.P. Still Has Its Believers

If you have never been to Paulding, Michigan in the Upper Peninsula and are into UFOs, this is a must-stop the next time you cross the Mackinac Bridge. Paulding, Michigan is located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and is near Bruce's Crossing in the Ottawa National Forest. It is a beautiful part of the state but there is something there for those who believe there are others among in the sky and space.
ASTRONOMY
WLNS

Red Bull lands another U.S. sponsor in deal with Hard Rock

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Red Bull scored a victory even before the inaugural Miami Grand Prix weekend by landing another billion-dollar American company as a sponsor — a boon as teams scour the fertile U.S. commercial market that has gone mad for Formula One. Hard Rock International,...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy