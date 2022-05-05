ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPS: Midland woman dies after I-20 collision

By Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago
(MRT file photo)

A Midland woman died Monday night after a collision on Interstate 20, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The report stated that Mary Lou Mosley, 63, died at Midland Memorial Hospital after another vehicle struck her car. Preliminary information, according to DPS, stated that Mosely’s 2012 Toyota Camry was “parked or stopped” in the westbound lanes of I-20 and a 2022 Volvo truck tractor with trailer struck the rear of the Camry.

The accident happened around 11:26 p.m. Monday, 2 miles west of Midland. It was not known if Mosley was wearing a seat belt.

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

17-year-old dies in early Wednesday rollover crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit announced that it was investigating an early-morning Wednesday crash that killed a 17-year-old. Police said that at around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of North Grand Street. A Chevrolet pickup, driven by 17-year-old Alex Tomas, had […]
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

3 Children Dead After Crash Near Brownfield

BROWNFIELD, TX- A tragic crash claimed the lives of three children just south of Wellman, Texas Sunday. According to reports, Roland Mullins of Hobbs, NM was traveling on Highway 62/385 and crossed on area on the road with standing water. This caused the vehicle to hydroplane, spin across the center median and into oncoming traffic. This vehicle crashed into an SUV being driving by Sheryl Harrell of Brownsfield.
BROWNFIELD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Three arrested for stealing $2M worth of city, private property

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars. Edinburg Police Chief, Jaime Ayala says a majority of the $2 million worth of stolen property has been recovered. Monday afternoon, Daniel Guerra, 32, Juan Guerra III, 18, and […]
EDINBURG, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
ValleyCentral

One dead in crash, woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for intoxication manslaughter after a crash that left one dead. Angela Mia Villarreal, 28, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, according to a release from McAllen PD. At 11:52 p.m. on May 5, McAllen PD was dispatched to the 9700 block of N. 10 Street […]
ABC Big 2 News

Search warrant leads to large drug bust in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A search warrant executed last Friday led police to a large drug bust and landed two people in jail. Darin Lashawn Montgomery, 49, and Sharika Nicole Groves, 47, are both facing multiple charges relating to the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 8, officers […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessans killed in crash in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men from Odessa have died following a deadly crash in Lea County. Cortney DeWayne Hartman, 43, and Christopher Daniel Barrandey, 52, were pronounced dead at the scene following a three vehicle crash on April 28.  According to a news release, around 4:30 p.m. officers with the New Mexico State […]
LEA COUNTY, NM
ValleyCentral

Police find woman dead in bank parking lot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking area of a bank. Police responded to a call of a woman asleep in the backside parking area of the IBC bank on Central Blvd, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval. The woman was cold to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Yet another Walmart theft reported in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.  On April 30, the couple pictured below reportedly stole more than $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart. If you recognize these suspects, please call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with strangling fiancé

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he threatened to kill his fiancé. Mark Anthony Rojas Jr., 42, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  On April 29, a woman walked into the Odessa Police Department to file a report, an affidavit stated. The victim said her […]
ODESSA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Missing Missouri kids found safe in Amarillo, kidnapping suspects in custody

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two missing Missouri children have been found safe in Amarillo. Amarillo Police said the suspected kidnappers, their biological mother Kayla Heins and Rashad Karim Abdul, have been taken into custody. APD said the children will be medically cleared and returned to their guardians. The two children had been reported missing through […]
AMARILLO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Road rage incident leads to arrest

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after police said he followed a woman home and threatened her family with a gun. Tyler Abalos, 37, has been charged with one count of Deadly Conduct and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April […]
MIDLAND, TX
KCEN

Stabbing at Belton High School was seen on video, affidavit says

BELTON, Texas — Video footage obtained by Belton police shows the student who later died at the hospital was stabbed multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by 6 News Friday. Police arrived at Belton High school a little before 10 a.m. Tuesday to find life saving measures...
BELTON, TX
MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

