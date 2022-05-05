DPS: Midland woman dies after I-20 collision

(MRT file photo)

A Midland woman died Monday night after a collision on Interstate 20, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The report stated that Mary Lou Mosley, 63, died at Midland Memorial Hospital after another vehicle struck her car. Preliminary information, according to DPS, stated that Mosely’s 2012 Toyota Camry was “parked or stopped” in the westbound lanes of I-20 and a 2022 Volvo truck tractor with trailer struck the rear of the Camry.

The accident happened around 11:26 p.m. Monday, 2 miles west of Midland. It was not known if Mosley was wearing a seat belt.