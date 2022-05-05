ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adidas taps skater Jamal Smith for a chunky ‘90s-inspired sneaker

By Maya Ernest
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdidas Skateboarding has tapped pro skater Jamal Smith to reimagine its classic Adimatic sneaker. Co-designed by Smith, the ‘90s silhouette takes inspiration from hip-hop production, sample loops, and the skater’s own affinity for doing tricks involving 360º spins. A beefed-up sole and chunky Three Stripes add to the laid-back, retro feel...

