Adidas taps skater Jamal Smith for a chunky ‘90s-inspired sneaker

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it’s maintained a steady flow of releases throughout 2022’s first five months. Recently, the Christian Tresser-designed silhouette appeared in an ice blue and white color arrangement. Honeycomb mesh base layers visible at and around the tongue indulge in a “colorless” look, allowing for overlays at the tip of the toe, across the vamp and spine to revel in their vibrant blue tone. Lace loops and the miniature swoosh at the lateral heel feature black contrasting accents, as does the Air Max branding on the top of the tongue. Underfoot, midsoles opt for the sneaker’s lightest two tones, with the waffle-patterned tread mostly favoring a pitch-dark look. Some netizens are likely to compare the next Air Max 95 with UNC-friendly releases, but the brand hasn’t associated the shoes with the famed university. Nevertheless, the aforementioned components create a compelling, refreshing take on Tresser’s iconic design.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO