A$AP Rocky Proposes to Rihanna With Gold Teeth in New Music Video

It’s long been the norm for pregnant women to be forced into a style doldrum, pigeonholed by maternity lines that cater to comfort before style. And while pregnant women deserve to be as comfortable as they want to, walking past stores that have baby-bumped mannequins draped in loose fabrics and uninspired prints feels like enough to spur a depressive episode in anyone. It begs the question of why we insist on pregnant women wearing clothes pretty much only designed to lay down in. It goes back to the madonna or the whore dichotomy: the historical, societal insistence that a woman can be nurturing or sexual, but not both at the same time. It’s a patriarchal stereotype that seemed inescapable until Rihanna got pregnant, destroying that idea, one belly chain at a time.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 25 DAYS AGO