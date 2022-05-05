ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A$AP Rocky Proposes to Rihanna With Gold Teeth in New Music Video

By Tamantha Gunn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: A$AP Rocky PROPOSES to Rihanna in New Music Video. Rihanna once sang about diamonds, but maybe a gold grill from A$AP Rocky will do?. On May 5, the rapper, 33, dropped the romantic music video for his new single titled "D.M.B." and he cast his girlfriend—who is currently expecting their...

