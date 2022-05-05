A bartender shares easy tips for making the best at-home margarita

We asked one of LA's top bartenders to share his tips for making the best at-home margaritas. VeselovaElena/Getty Images

We spoke with top LA bartender Kim Stodel to get tips on making the best at-home margaritas.

You should always use fresh lime juice and agave syrup, plus 100% agave tequila.

Skip the triple sec, and break up your ice cubes for a colder and crispier cocktail.

The $100 Margarita at Providence. Kristie-Valerie Hoang/Insider

Welcome to Insider's Happy Hour series, where we're taking you to the coolest bars and learning how to make the best drinks.

We kicked off our series at Providence , a two-star Michelin restaurant in Los Angeles with a $100 margarita on its menu.

Kim Stodel, Providence's bar director, wanted to infuse his drinks with more fun and interaction. So he launched a tableside cocktail program featuring one-of-a-kind creations, including the $100 Margarita — which features Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire cognac, Casa Dragones tequila, lime juice, strawberries, agave syrup, and a diamond-shaped ice cube right in the middle.

We're learning how to make the best at-home margaritas. Bhofack2/Getty Images

But this series isn't just about wild cocktails. I'm also asking the experts for tips to help you make better cocktails at home. And today, we're making margaritas!

After Stodel whipped up the $100 Margarita, I asked him how to make the perfect marg at home — especially when you don't have premium ingredients.

Lucky for us, Stodel spilled his secrets for making an easy margarita that's sure to impress.

So what are you waiting for? Let's get shaking!

Just squeeze your own lime juice, it's better than store-bought. Ruben Bonilla Gonzalo/Getty Images

Always, always, always use fresh lime juice.

Grab some limes and squeeze them yourself instead of using a store-bought sweet and sour mix — which is traditionally made with lemon or lime juice and simple syrup.

"Don't use a 'sweet and sour,'" Stodel said. "That's gross."

Ina Garten said freshly-squeezed lime juice is also "very important" for her famous 9 a.m. cosmopolitan , so listen to the pros!

Your margarita sweetener should always be agave syrup. Bhofack2/Getty Images

Agave syrup is the perfect margarita sweetener.

Before Stodel began making my cocktail, he asked if I preferred my margaritas sweet, dry, or in the middle. This would determine how much agave to add to the drink.

If you like your margaritas dry, you can just skip this step. But if you're like me and want your margaritas sweet, Stodel said you should always use agave syrup.

"It's an excellent sweetener for your margaritas, a natural product," he told me. "It comes from the thing that makes tequila, so I think it's awesome."

Not sure where to find agave syrup at your local grocery store? Check the baking aisle.

Only agave sugars are used in the fermentation of 100% agave tequila. Chris Hondros/Newsmakers/Getty Images

And always use a tequila that's 100% pure agave.

Stodel warns against using mixto tequila . Only agave sugars are used in the fermentation of 100% agave tequila, but mixto tequila consists of 51% blue agave that's been combined with other types of sugar — which may be low-quality, and thus more hangover-inducing.

"Read the label carefully, and try lots of things," Stodel added. "Maybe you'll find something you really like."

Some popular tequila brands that are 100% pure agave include Patrón, Casamigos, Don Julio, and 1800.

Break up the ice to make your margarita colder and crisper. bhofack2/Getty Images

Ice can make a big difference in your margarita.

People who sit at Stodel's bar often ask why their at-home cocktails never taste as good as they do in restaurants, even when they use the same ingredients.

That's because they're forgetting about the ice.

"Chances are at home, you're using the ice out of your freezer that comes in one of those molds," Stoldel told me. "Those are really hard and dense."

So Stodel recommends breaking up the ice before shaking your margarita.

"You can use the back of a spoon and just break them in [the shaker], and we'll get an excellent result," he said. "You'll get more dilution, it'll be colder, it'll be crisper — it'll be delicious."

Stodel recommends using Cointreau for a great at-home margarita. Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Cointreau/Getty Images

Skip the triple sec.

Stodel says a great at-home margarita needs "a really nice orange liqueur."

He recommends ditching triple sec and using Cointreau or Grand Marnier instead.

Now grab some limes and tequila and whip up those delicious at-home margaritas. vm/Getty Images

Give your margarita a really good shake, and don't add extra ice when serving.

Once you're ready to get the cocktail shaker going, don't be shy.

"Shake it real hard, like you're having the best time of your life," Stodel said.

"And making it at home, you don't have to be too fussy," he added. "You don't have to add more ice, you can just pour it straight from the shaker."

Now grab some limes and tequila and whip up those delicious at-home margaritas. Cheers!