Tampa, FL

The Rock Stops Here: Tampa Bay Rays Outfielder Brett Phillips

By Rock Riley
 2 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – Brett Phillips is an outfielder with the Tampa Bay Rays but he’s so much more than just a professional athlete. Brett feels like he’s been blessed, so that’s why he signs and takes pics with fans a half-hour before EVERY game.

He talks about his home run after 8-year-old Chloe, who is battling cancer, gave him her bracelet. He’s just an amazing human being with a fantastic outlook on life.

Also, Rock gets into the NFL Draft and how it’s still a crapshoot, asks why some sports fans are so confident in their takes, how much Rock appreciates contributing to the Pat and Aaron Show on WDAE in Tampa, and so much more!

Thanks for listening and make sure to tell your friends about The Rock Stops Here!

