The Rock Stops Here: Tampa Bay Rays Outfielder Brett Phillips

TAMPA, FL. – Brett Phillips is an outfielder with the Tampa Bay Rays but he’s so much more than just a professional athlete. Brett feels like he’s been blessed, so that’s why he signs and takes pics with fans a half-hour before EVERY game.

He talks about his home run after 8-year-old Chloe, who is battling cancer, gave him her bracelet. He’s just an amazing human being with a fantastic outlook on life.

Also, Rock gets into the NFL Draft and how it’s still a crapshoot, asks why some sports fans are so confident in their takes, how much Rock appreciates contributing to the Pat and Aaron Show on WDAE in Tampa, and so much more!

