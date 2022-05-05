ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amir Khan’s decision to carry on boxing is as dangerous as him putting a loaded gun to his head with safety-catch off

By Colin Hart
The US Sun
 2 days ago

AFTER being robbed at ­gunpoint of his diamond-encrusted £72,000 watch last month, Amir Khan understandably says he’s scared of being in London.

The two-time world champ was in a Leyton street in east London with his wife when he was confronted by the gun-toting mugger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEEdB_0fUC3e3s00
Khan has declared that he will keep on fighting Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Amuto_0fUC3e3s00
Khan lost to rival Brook three months ago Credit: GETTY

Yet Khan, by deciding to continue his boxing career, doesn’t seem to understand it will be like putting a loaded pistol to his temple with the safety-catch off.

The thought of Amir stepping back into the ring should chill the blood.

Less than three months ago, when Kell Brook battered him to defeat, we saw a former formidable world champion in sad decline.

It was obvious within seconds of the opening bell, when a left jab turned his legs to jelly, that Khan has little punch resistance left.

And his foot and hand speed and reflexes have eroded to dangerously low levels.

Khan wisely announced his retirement after taking a bad beating.

But inexplicably, and stupidly, he changed his mind and declared he intends to continue fighting.

It has been suggested he would be an ideal opponent for unbeaten welterweight Conor Benn — that would be like making him dive into a pool inhabited by a starving crocodile.

Why family man Amir, 35, a multi-millionaire, would contemplate prolonging such a hazardous occupation is beyond understanding.

The only conclusion I can come to is defeat by bitter rival Brook has badly dented his pride.

And he feels the only way to restore his self-esteem as a fighter is to have one more contest and go out a winner. That kind of logic is bordering on lunacy.

Ex-world champions Carl Froch and Carl Frampton are dead against Amir carrying on.

Frampton said: “I think his family and those closest to him need to sit him down and tell him to wise up.

“To repeat an old Joe Bugner line ‘What’s the point of ­having money if you can’t count it’.”

Froch was just as forthright when he said: “He’s only good for getting knocked out — he needs to retire.”

There’s never been a finer ambassador for British boxing than Khan — from the moment he won his Olympic silver medal in Athens 18 years ago aged 17.

Every promoter in the country should impose a Khan boycott to save him from himself.

The US Sun

New York City, NY
419K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain's biggest newsbrand.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

