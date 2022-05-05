6 Surprising Items Worth Buying at Walmart

Walmart is a store that sells just about everything. From groceries and household items to books and baby clothes, there's not a whole lot you can't get at the retail giant.

However, even if you're a loyal Walmart shopper, you probably tend to purchase items from the same general categories. Therefore, some of the more niche products might not be on your radar.

Even if you do realize Walmart sells certain products, it also doesn't mean you buy them. You might think another store offers a lower price or a higher quality product, but that might not be the case.

Items currently on your shopping list for another store might be available at Walmart for a better value. Getting in the know could allow you to save serious cash, without settling for an inferior product.

Ready to find out what some of Walmart's best-kept secrets are? Here's a look at six items you probably didn't realize you should be buying from the retailer.

Equate Beauty Reviving Anti-Wrinkle & Firming Eye Cream

The people have spoken -- the 0.5-ounce Equate Beauty Reviving Anti-Wrinkle & Firming Eye Cream has more than 160 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. Marketed as similar to L'Oreal Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream -- but at nearly half its $13.89 price tag -- this ophthalmologist-tested non-greasy eye cream is both paraben and fragrance free.

Comparable anti-wrinkle eye creams at Sephora -- i.e., paraben and fragrance free -- range in price from $24-$75 -- making this one an obvious steal.

Linenspa Explorer 6" Innerspring Mattress

Getting a good night's sleep shouldn't cost a fortune -- and it doesn't with the Linenspa Explorer 6" Innerspring Mattress. Reviews from more than 3,060 customers have given this mattress an impressive 4.3-star rating.

Tailored toward children, this mattress pairs perfectly with bunk beds, trundle beds, toddler beds and big kid beds. Featuring a medium-firm feel, it's also equipped with cool gel infusions to regulate temperature through the night, a plush layer of comfort foam and a 10-year warranty.

Pre-Owned Clothing

Price: Varies

You probably never thought of Walmart as a place to buy gently used clothing and accessories, but it is, thanks to the retailer's partnership with thredUP. Browse the online selection of more than 1,000 new-to-you items, with something for everyone in the family. This is a great opportunity to fill your closet with apparel from brands like Calvin Klein, Ann Taylor, J. Crew, Free People, Banana Republic and Lululemon, for a fraction of the price.

Great Value Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 101 Fl Oz

Whether you're cooking with it or dipping fresh-baked bread into it, olive oil is a pantry staple. Rated 4.7 stars by 876 reviewers, the size of this Great Value bottle ensures you won't run out anytime soon.

Priced at just 17.8 cents per fluid ounce, this olive oil is a steal compared to other brands. For example, Whole Foods sells a 33.8-fluid-ounce bottle of 365 brand Extra Virgin Olive Oil for $8.99 -- 27 cents per ounce -- and Target offers a 25.5-fluid-ounce bottle of Good & Gather Extra Virgin Olive Oil for $7.19 -- 28 cents per ounce.

Swimwear

Price: Varies

Relaxing on a beach or in the pool is a must when the weather is warm, but swimwear from the most popular brands costs an average of $263, according to WhoWhatWear. Thankfully, Walmart offers a variety of swimsuits for the whole family at seriously affordable prices.

For example, the retailer's George Men's Basic Swim Shorts are priced at just $6.98. Additionally, the JS Jessica Simpson Women's Ocean Tie Dye Frill Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit is available for just $20.80.

Equate Beauty Collagen Moisturizer Day/Night Cream

Marketed as comparable to L'Oreal Collagen Moisture Filler -- priced at $8.98 -- this Equate brand moisturizer is designed to help reduce the appearance of fine lines. Paraben-free and non-comedogenic, this night cream is rated 4.4 stars from 153 reviewers.

Intended for day or night use, this lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer will quickly become an essential part of your skincare routine. A serious deal, similar night creams -- i.e., anti-aging and paraben-free -- at Ulta Beauty range in price from $19.50-$165.

