When Runs Win Races: Getting to Know Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh

DENVER(CBS) – All of the rain and snow Colorado has had this week has been more than welcome. That was not the case on this date 53 years ago. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) On this date, May 4th, 1969 a moisture packed storm system blasted into the Rockies bringing in flooding amounts of rain across the region for several days. Rainfall totals ranged from 6 inches all the way up to 14 inches in some areas across Boulder and Jefferson Counties. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) This caused severe flooding in and near Left Hand Creek, Boulder Creek, South Boulder Creek, Bear Creek and Turkey Creek. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) The storm was estimated to be a 25-year event for the area. Flood damage was over 4.5 million dollars in 1969 that is estimated to be almost 30 million adjusted in Today’s dollars. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) During the multi-day event much of the precipitation that fell in the foothills dropped as snow in some of the northern drainage flows. If that hadn’t happened the flooding could have been much worse than it was.

