ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Green Lantern Beware My Power 2022: When is the release date?

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

GREEN Lantern: Beware My Power is the newest animated movie from the DC Universe.

After the official trailer dropped, many fans began to wonder how close the release date is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMh02_0fUC3Qea00
Green Lantern: Beware My Power follows the story of John Stewart

When is the Green Lantern: Beware My Power release date?

Green Lantern: Beware My Power will mark John Stewart's first solo project since debuting in the Justice League animated series.

The film was first announced in October 2021 alongside Battle of the Super Sons and other films that are set to debut in 2022.

Green Lantern: Beware My Power is scheduled to be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and digital on July 26, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bk7W3_0fUC3Qea00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAua6_0fUC3Qea00

What is Green Lantern: Beware My Power about?

The upcoming film will show Stewart in a new light and explain how he got the ring.

According to CBR.com, the plot synopsis reads, "In Green Lantern: Beware My Power, recently discharged Marine sniper John Stewart is at a crossroads in his life, one which is only complicated by receiving an extraterrestrial ring which grants him the powers of the Green Lantern of Earth.

"Unfortunately, the ring doesn't come with instructions - but it does come with baggage, like a horde of interplanetary killers bent on eliminating every Green Lantern in the universe."

It continued: "Now, with the aid of the light-hearted Green Arrow, Adam Strange, and Hawkgirl, this reluctant soldier must journey into the heart of a galactic Rann/Thanagar war and somehow succeed where all other Green Lanterns have failed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaN6p_0fUC3Qea00
Green Lantern: Beware My Power will explain on Stewart got the ring Credit: Warner Bros

How many Green Lantern films are there?

John Stewart was first introduced back in 1972's Green Lantern #87, but the superhero has been portrayed by many men before him.

In the film, the character first debuted in the 1997 film Justice League of America and then got his first solo film in 2011, which starred Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Green Lantern has also been seen in the 2017 film Justice League and is scheduled to be part of a new HBO Max production titled Green Lantern Corps.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Brendan Fraser Is Set To Play A Villain In Upcoming DC Movie, But It Sounds Like He Was An Absolute Delight On Set

At this point we’ve officially entered the Brenaissance, and I’m totally here for it. Fans of Brendan Fraser have rooted for his comeback, and Fraser has landed another gig in the DC universe, after his role of Robotman in Doom Patrol, as a member of the cast of Batgirl. Fraser plays the villain Firefly in the HBO Max film, but his co-star Leslie Grace explains how delightful he himself is to work with on set.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Lanterns#The Justice League#Battle Of The Super Sons
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
GamesRadar+

DC just killed Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and the Justice League - here's how they did it

You've known that it was going to happen since January. The World's Greatest Super Heroes are meeting their end (for real, kinda), but what you still don't know are the details. Just how would Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and the rest of the Justice League actually perish in the main DC continuity? With the release of Justice League #75 on April 26, we finally have answers.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
startattle.com

Elvis (2022 movie) Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, trailer, release date

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, the story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and...
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Confirms Maria Rambeau as Captain Marvel

Maria Rambeau is soaring higher, further, faster as a variant Captain Marvel in new footage from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In one universe, Maria (Lashana Lynch) was the mother of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the co-pilot and best friend of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), founding S.W.O.R.D. — the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division — before her death from cancer in 2020. In one of an infinite number of universes, Maria is the cosmic superhero Captain Marvel, seen battling the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) when the ex-Avenger traverses the Multiverse in Doctor Strange 2.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Reportedly Finally MCU-Bound in Secret Role

Keanu Reeve's previous revelation that he was once in talks for a potential involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has sparked major discussion within the community. Now, fans of the MCU who have been clamoring to see Reeves get cast in a Marvel role believe that it's only a matter of time before the Hollywood icon joins the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
419K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy