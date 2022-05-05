ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Thrifted Roman bust missing since WWII now on view in San Antonio

By Camille Sauers
 2 days ago
The bust shortly after she found it at a Texas thrift store.  (Laura Young)

The headline-making 2,000 year old Roman bust thrifted by a Texas art collector has made its way from the bins to the galleries. Now, you can visit the relic at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

Matt Largey of KUT reported that the 50-pound marble bust was first discovered by Laura Young at an Austin Goodwill store in 2018. Young paid $34.99 for the relic. While initially intrigued about its origins, she had no idea she was dealing with something quite so ancient. After consulting an auction house in London, Young was able to confirm the portrait bust is likely a likeness of the popular Roman general Drusus Germanicus and has survived two millennia.

Its last recorded home was Pompejanum, a museum built by the German King Ludwig the First. It was built in the 1840s in the German city of Aschaffenburg.

A description on the SAMA website now states that during World War II, Allied bombers targeted Aschaffenburg, damaging the Pompejanum. During this time, the bust vanished. In post-war Germany, the U.S. Army established military installations in the city, which remained until the Cold War. Experts postulate that a returning soldier likely brought the sculpture home to Texas, where it ultimately was destined for the thrift bins...until now.

From antiquity to Germany to the Goodwill shelves, the bust is now on view at the San Antonio Museum of Art on loan from the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes. "Portrait of a Man," will be displayed until May 21, 2023, when it will be shipped back to Germany, according to a post by the local art museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZTvx_0fUC1Xu500
Portrait of a Man, Roman marble, late 1st century BC-early 1st century AD, Lent by the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes (Photography by Joel Salcido.)

Tickets are now on sale.

101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Discovered That 150 Skulls Found In A Mexican Cave Came From A Human Sacrifice In 900 C.E.

When Mexican police officers saw the skulls hidden away inside a cave, they believed they had found evidence of a modern mass murder. When Mexican police officers entered a cave in the municipality of Frontera Comalapa in 2012, they couldn’t believe their eyes. The subterranean site in the state of Chiapas held 150 skulls and other human remains, and authorities immediately assumed it was a modern crime scene. After a decade of research, however, experts have concluded that the bones are pre-Columbian.
SCIENCE
WXYZ

Archaeologists in Egypt make discovery: Ruins of ancient Zeus temple unearthed in Sinai

Antiquities authorities in Egypt say archaeologists have unearthed the ruins of a temple for the ancient Greek god Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement that the temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in the northwestern corner of Sinai. Tell el-Farma, also known by its ancient name Pelusium, dates back to the late Pharaonic period and was also used during Greco-Roman and Byzantine times.
TRAVEL
musictimes.com

Andrew Woolfolk Cause of Death Tragic: ‘Earth Wind & Fire’ Saxophonist Dead at 71

Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
102.7 KORD

George Strait Sells Spectacular Hilltop Texas Estate — See Inside [Pictures]

George Strait has sold his one-of-a-kind, custom-built estate in Texas after several years of trying to find a buyer. According to online listings, Strait's 7,925-square-foot adobe mansion on a hilltop in one of San Antonio's most exclusive communities sold at the end of 2021 after several years of price drops. The Real Deal real estate website reported in January of 2022 that Strait had sold his home to Shannon Ralson, who owns a medical staffing company in San Antonio called Angel Staffing Inc.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mix 93.1

Plane Bound For Dallas Lost Part Of Wing At 35,000 Feet

There were some rather tense moments in the sky Tuesday evening during a flight from Charleston, South Carolina to Dallas/Ft. Worth. Those tense moments were caused after a part of the wing just fell off during mid-flight at 36,000 feet. The American Airlines flight was diverted to Birmingham where it landed without incident and all passengers disembarked safely.
DALLAS, TX
