Thrifted Roman bust missing since WWII now on view in San Antonio

The bust shortly after she found it at a Texas thrift store. (Laura Young)

The headline-making 2,000 year old Roman bust thrifted by a Texas art collector has made its way from the bins to the galleries. Now, you can visit the relic at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

Matt Largey of KUT reported that the 50-pound marble bust was first discovered by Laura Young at an Austin Goodwill store in 2018. Young paid $34.99 for the relic. While initially intrigued about its origins, she had no idea she was dealing with something quite so ancient. After consulting an auction house in London, Young was able to confirm the portrait bust is likely a likeness of the popular Roman general Drusus Germanicus and has survived two millennia.

Its last recorded home was Pompejanum, a museum built by the German King Ludwig the First. It was built in the 1840s in the German city of Aschaffenburg.

A description on the SAMA website now states that during World War II, Allied bombers targeted Aschaffenburg, damaging the Pompejanum. During this time, the bust vanished. In post-war Germany, the U.S. Army established military installations in the city, which remained until the Cold War. Experts postulate that a returning soldier likely brought the sculpture home to Texas, where it ultimately was destined for the thrift bins...until now.

From antiquity to Germany to the Goodwill shelves, the bust is now on view at the San Antonio Museum of Art on loan from the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes. "Portrait of a Man," will be displayed until May 21, 2023, when it will be shipped back to Germany, according to a post by the local art museum.

Portrait of a Man, Roman marble, late 1st century BC-early 1st century AD, Lent by the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes (Photography by Joel Salcido.)

Tickets are now on sale.