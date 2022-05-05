ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Need a job? Henrico schools are hiring

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgMYF_0fUC1Rbj00

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools will hold a job fair on May 10 to hire for almost every position in the school division, from teachers and custodial staff to nurses and bus drivers.

The job fair will be held in the Twin Hickory Area Library at 5001 Twin Hickory Road from 10 am to 2 pm.

The county is hiring instructional staff both as full-time teachers as well as temporary instructional assistants and substitutes. The county is especially seeking candidates in “hard to staff” subject areas.

Henrico student charged with injuring administrator at Varina High School

Positions are also open in the school division’s health service, where the county is hiring licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and clinical aides.

Finally, the division is seeking bus drivers, who will be eligible for a $3,000 bonus paid throughout their first year. While the county requires candidates to be 21 years of age and possess a driver’s license, the county will pay applicants while they train for their commercial driver’s license certification.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Henrico County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy