‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: What To Expect in 300th Episode Featuring Richard Gant

The monumental 300th episode of NCIS: Los Angeles is going to focus the most on two of the show’s major characters — Sam Hanna and G Callen.

Both men are at a crossroads in Work and Family. LL Cool J as Sam is coming to terms that he now needs to take care of his father. It’s a reckoning many people have. You hit middle age and find yourself swapping life roles with your ailing parents. Sam’s dad, Raymond, played by Richard Gant, already has appeared twice in two recent episodes. But fans only caught a glimpse of him. However, this Sunday Gant joins the cast as a recurring character so Raymond will be sticking around.

Here’s what we know about Sam’s dad. He has dementia, possibly in its earlier stages. Back in the day, he was a Colonel in the Marines, so he was used to giving orders that were obeyed. Sam got to NCIS: Los Angeles by way of the Navy. So he took a different military than his father, serving the country as a SEAL. Sam is a widower and an empty nester. In last Sunday’s episode, he put his boat, where he’d been living, up for sale. He’s ready to make a change to care for his father. The two may butt heads, but blood is blood.

In the 300th NCIS: Los Angeles Episode, Callen is Dealing with Anna

Meanwhile, Sam’s partner, Callen, is going through some emotions. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) is trying to find more clues that explain what happened to him as a child. He’s seemingly identified the then young trainer who bullied the kids to mold them into CIA operatives.

However, Callen’s love life is picking back up. He and Anna are moving into a new place. Might the 300th episode be a good time for Callen to drop on one knee and propose? Then again, maybe not. Bar Paly isn’t listed in the episode guest cast. But, the character Arkady Kolcheck will be in Sunday’s episode. The always entertaining Arkady (Vyto Ruginis) is Anna’s father. Anna had threatened to move in with Arkady in last Sunday’s episode, but decided against it. Maybe Callen goes old school and asks Arkady for his daughter’s hand.

There could be more movement in Deeks and Kensi’s quest for a foster child. Rosa appears in this episode. You’ll remember that Kensi (Daniela Rua) rescued Rosa earlier this season. Rosa now is living with her aunt. And we know this because Kensi called her in the last episode.

Here’s the official NCIS: Los Angeles plot summary: NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: Los Angeles.