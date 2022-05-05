ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: What To Expect in 300th Episode Featuring Richard Gant

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZgst_0fUC1Aqc00

The monumental 300th episode of NCIS: Los Angeles is going to focus the most on two of the show’s major characters — Sam Hanna and G Callen.

Both men are at a crossroads in Work and Family. LL Cool J as Sam is coming to terms that he now needs to take care of his father. It’s a reckoning many people have. You hit middle age and find yourself swapping life roles with your ailing parents. Sam’s dad, Raymond, played by Richard Gant, already has appeared twice in two recent episodes. But fans only caught a glimpse of him. However, this Sunday Gant joins the cast as a recurring character so Raymond will be sticking around.

Here’s what we know about Sam’s dad. He has dementia, possibly in its earlier stages. Back in the day, he was a Colonel in the Marines, so he was used to giving orders that were obeyed. Sam got to NCIS: Los Angeles by way of the Navy. So he took a different military than his father, serving the country as a SEAL. Sam is a widower and an empty nester. In last Sunday’s episode, he put his boat, where he’d been living, up for sale. He’s ready to make a change to care for his father. The two may butt heads, but blood is blood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429Og2_0fUC1Aqc00
Photo Credit: CBS ©2022

In the 300th NCIS: Los Angeles Episode, Callen is Dealing with Anna

Meanwhile, Sam’s partner, Callen, is going through some emotions. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) is trying to find more clues that explain what happened to him as a child. He’s seemingly identified the then young trainer who bullied the kids to mold them into CIA operatives.

However, Callen’s love life is picking back up. He and Anna are moving into a new place. Might the 300th episode be a good time for Callen to drop on one knee and propose? Then again, maybe not. Bar Paly isn’t listed in the episode guest cast. But, the character Arkady Kolcheck will be in Sunday’s episode. The always entertaining Arkady (Vyto Ruginis) is Anna’s father. Anna had threatened to move in with Arkady in last Sunday’s episode, but decided against it. Maybe Callen goes old school and asks Arkady for his daughter’s hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2TUe_0fUC1Aqc00
CBS ©2022

There could be more movement in Deeks and Kensi’s quest for a foster child. Rosa appears in this episode. You’ll remember that Kensi (Daniela Rua) rescued Rosa earlier this season. Rosa now is living with her aunt. And we know this because Kensi called her in the last episode.

Here’s the official NCIS: Los Angeles plot summary: NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raymond, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes ‘Absolutely Smitten’ With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III: He’s Met Her Mom ‘Multiple Times’

Katie Holmes’ name was on everyone’s lips after she was photographed kissing a new beau on Thursday, April 28. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, looked incredibly happy packing on the PDA with musician Bobby Wooten III, causing a commotion with fans who want to know more about this new romance! A source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411 and said that Katie is “absolutely smitten” with the Broadway-performing bassist.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris O'donnell
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Richard Gant
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Leaves Everyone Green With Envy With Her Stunning Met Gala Look

Gwen Stefani made her triumphant return to the Met Gala on Monday (May 2). The fashion icon and better half of Blake Shelton attended the 2022 event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in support of the Costume institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. The night’s theme was “gilded glamour,” and Gwen, 52, delivered on it in her own way: by outshining them all in a billowy, bright, and beautiful green-yellow outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Marines#Navy
SheKnows

Your First Look at General Hospital’s ‘New Jason’

Is Sonny about to get himself a new right hand man? That’s a question that we’re hoping to have answered soon on General Hospital!. Soap Opera Digest reports in their current issue that Evan Hofer has been cast as Dex, a man who comes looking for a job with Sonny the week of May 2. According to spoilers for the week, that happens on Friday, May 6 — though it’s not clear whether he’s looking for a legitimate gig in the coffee business or something a bit more on the legally questionable side.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked Over Mattea Roach’s ‘Rough Game’ Leading to Epic Comeback

Some “Jeopardy!” fans have a bone to pick with the contestants from Friday night’s game, especially 14-day champ Mattea Roach. Roach has displayed an impressive gameplay strategy over the last few weeks as she racks up win after win. But some “Jeopardy!” fans are frustrated that she and other contestants missed several questions in the regular and Double “Jeopardy!” rounds.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

449K+
Followers
48K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy