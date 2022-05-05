National Travel & Tourism Week

Fifty years after the first Interrail travellers began finding their way across Europe, the railway industry has come up with its best–ever deal – half-price unlimited travel passes.The flash sale begins this morning and lasts until 11.59pm on Tuesday 10 May, but digital passes bought now can be used at any time in the next 11 months.The 50 per cent discount applies to longer continuous “global passes”, which allow unlimited travel for one, two or three months on the national railways of 33 participating countries.The original one-month pass costs €335 (£279) with the offer, less than £10 per day....
