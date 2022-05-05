ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

National Travel & Tourism Week

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the value travel holds for our economy, businesses, communities, well-being and more!....

TIME

What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID-19 While Traveling

After two years of pandemic living, Americans are collectively ready for a vacation. About 85% of people in the U.S. expect to travel this summer, according to data from the industry trade group U.S. Travel Association. Many others aren’t even waiting that long. Almost 2.3 million people passed through U.S. Transportation Security Administration checkpoints on April 10, only slightly fewer than on that date in 2019.
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
BoardingArea

These Airlines No Longer Require Masks Worn Aboard Their Airplanes

As the result of a federal judge ruling that the federal mask mandate for modes of public transportation in the United States was unlawful — citing that it exceeded the authority of health officials in the United States during the current 2019 Novel coronavirus pandemic — earlier today, Monday, April 18, 2022, official announcements have been issued from several airlines which inform that masks are no longer required to be worn by passengers and members of flight crews while aboard their airplanes.
MedicalXpress

US extends COVID vaccination rule for international travelers at land borders

International travelers who arrive in the United States through land ports or ferry terminals will still need to show they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, U.S. officials said Thursday. But unlike visitors flying into the country, these travelers will not need to show a negative COVID-19 test, something which...
Narcity USA

Here's The Best Time To Book A Flight This Year & When Airline Prices Are Expected To Soar

If you’ve been thinking about booking flights this summer for your holiday travel plans, consider this your personal invitation to get it done. As in, do it now. Industry reports show that U.S. domestic and international flight prices have jumped significantly since the beginning of the year, and the cost of a ticket is only predicted to get higher as air travel bounces back from the pandemic.
Thrillist

This Airline Is Launching New Nonstop Flights to Europe's Favorite Summer Destinations

This summer, the only thing between New Yorkers and iconic European destinations—like Nice, Palma de Mallorca, and even Bergen—will be a long plane nap. As part of its biggest expansion yet—and just in time for summer travel—United Airlines just announced new nonstop flights from NYC airports to major European cities and countries, including Norway, Spain, and France.
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
boardingarea.com

Wait…my flight is how long?! Qantas announces direct flights to London and JFK

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
lonelyplanet.com

Panama visa requirements for tourists and digital nomads

Panama is a pilgrimage for adventure lovers, culture and history buffs, and, naturally, beach bums owing to its biodiversity, rich coastlines, and unfathomable islands. The great news is that nationals from over 100 countries can enter Panama and enjoy its treasures without needing a visa. Here’s everything you need to...
CNBC

Airlines' summer challenge: Finding spare seats for travelers when things go wrong

Bookings and airfares have surged this year. Carriers will be challenged to rebook passengers during routine disruptions. Some airlines are paring back schedules to give themselves a greater buffer. Airlines that once touted globe-spanning destinations, promising adventure, luxury or both, are now leaning on a simpler sales pitch: reliability. Flight...
The Independent

Interrail releases half-price passes to celebrate 50 years of unlimited European travel

Fifty years after the first Interrail travellers began finding their way across Europe, the railway industry has come up with its best–ever deal – half-price unlimited travel passes.The flash sale begins this morning and lasts until 11.59pm on Tuesday 10 May, but digital passes bought now can be used at any time in the next 11 months.The 50 per cent discount applies to longer continuous “global passes”, which allow unlimited travel for one, two or three months on the national railways of 33 participating countries.The original one-month pass costs €335 (£279) with the offer, less than £10 per day....
Outsider.com

Inflation and High Gas Prices Have Travelers Opting for ‘Near-Cations’ Again

With gas prices cresting $4 a gallon and inflation surging at everyday stores and hotels, planning a summer vacation warrants more stress than it does excitement. Instead of using all their rainy-day funds on one trip, though, a significant number of travelers have decided to scale back their plans to combat the rising prices. That means staying closer to home and opting for a more budget-friendly “near-cation” that requires less travel and, ultimately, less money.
Thrillist

Spirit Airlines' Latest Sale Gets You $55 Fares Across the U.S.

Say what you will about Spirit Airlines, but the budget-friendly carrier is tried and true when it comes to cheap flights—even if that means abiding by some stricter baggage rules. The airline is officially launching its latest sale, which gets you fares for as little as $55 right now...
