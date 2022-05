The Winterhawks again grind out a win over the Thunderbirds, 4-2 on Clay Hanus’s winner with 3:39 left. They take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Missing star forward Jaydon Dureau, Portland didn’t get their 10th shot in the game until almost halfway through the game. Even after that, they went about 13 additional minutes without registering a shot on goal. But they’ve found an uncanny knack of not giving up a lot when not playing well, and then making the most of when they are playing well.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 MINUTES AGO