MPD Under the Radar: Man attacks South Willow Street woman with business cards
By Andrew Sylvia
manchesterinklink.com
2 days ago
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion...
Surveillance footage shows the hours leading up to a North Carolina father committing a horrific murder-suicide. Authorities believe Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, shot his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children, Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months old, before setting their house on fire and fatally shooting himself, My Fox 8 reports.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
SOME remains found in a barrel by a lake are reportedly linked to the mafia, presenting cops with a shocking twist in the investigation. Now, sinking waters at Lake Mead, which is about 40 miles east of Las Vegas and borders Nevada and Arizona, could reveal even more revelations. Las...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
THE shocking moment a female corrections officer helped her 6'9" convict "lover" escape jail was caught on camera as police warn that the pair could be armed with an AR-15 and shotgun. Vicki White, 56, is seen in surveillance video holding the door open for a shackled Casey White, 38,...
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
WASHINGTON — DC Police have announced the arrest of a 13-year-old boy from Northeast who allegedly went on a crime spree over the past month, committing various offenses between March 27 and as recently as Tuesday. Police did not release the boy's name due to his age, however, he...
After a forensic sketch was released, police received tips from across the country. A woman found dead in the Merrimack River last week has been identified, according to police. She is 38-year-old Katie Gorfinkle of Concord, N.H. When Gorfinkle’s body was initially found in Bow, police circulated a forensic artist’s...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — A man was getting gas while at the QT gas station, when another man tried to carjack his vehicle, just north of downtown San Antonio. The attempted carjacking took place at the intersection of San Pedro and Ramsey just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. A fight...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
CONCORD, N.H. — A motorcyclist died after a crash Thursday night in Concord. Police responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of South Main Street and the Interstate 93 Exit 12S off-ramp, police said. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The victim was taken to...
Police in Florida shot and killed a shoplifter on Wednesday evening, after he allegedly stole a pizza and Pokemon cards from a Target. On Wednesday evening, more than a dozen units allegedly responded to a Target in Kissimmee in response to a suspicious vehicle with covered or unmarked license plates. Officers watched two men get out of the car wearing “masks and hoodies” and enter the store, according to the affidavit written by Deputy Cole Miller. Miller talked to the store’s Loss Prevention Supervisor on the phone, who told him that the men were leaving the store without paying for a pizza and multiple packs of Pokemon cards.
CONCORD, N.H. — A man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years to life in the 2018 shooting death of a woman in New Hampshire. Justin Belanger, 22, was convicted by a jury in October following a trial. Rochester police found Billy Ahearn, 24, on the sidewalk with an...
Comments / 1