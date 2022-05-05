ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Steel beam from Twin Towers arriving in Madera County

By John Houghton
 2 days ago

MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Madera County officials announced Thursday they are set to receive a steel beam salvaged from the Twin Tower attacks on Sept. 11th, 2001.

The beam will travel through Madera County starting May 28. The 14-foot steel beam will be escorted by firefighters, law enforcement, and the American Legion Motorcycle Riders.

Madera County officials are encouraging residents to gather on the route to take a look at the beam.

“It is an absolute honor to have such a meaningful piece of history in our community. We could not be more grateful to honor the thousands of lives lost that day and salute the brave men and women who serve our country. Madera County will never forget.” said Supervisor Robert Poythress.

Sim’s Metal Inc. was contracted to remove the steel remnants bringing less than a dozen beams to their Richmond location.

Madera County says they successfully took part in a competitive selection process, in which they exhibited their plans to display, preserve, and honor the beam as part of a firefighter memorial.

The beam will lead the Old Timers’ Day Parade on Sept. 24, where the beam will be lifted and placed on its permanent resting monument at Courthouse Park at 10:00 a.m.

