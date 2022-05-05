Local man who was reported missing has been located, according to GJPD

UPDATE: GJPD has announced that Mr. Crosby has been located and is safe.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating 33-year-old Jonathan Crosby. According to officials with GJPD, Crosby’s family have not seen or heard from him since May 1.

He was reported missing on May 3, and is known to frequent the River City Sportsplex.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.