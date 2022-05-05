ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Local man who was reported missing has been located, according to GJPD

By Al Maulding
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Y7lD_0fUC0Kdf00

UPDATE: GJPD has announced that Mr. Crosby has been located and is safe.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating 33-year-old Jonathan Crosby. According to officials with GJPD, Crosby’s family have not seen or heard from him since May 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BkRi_0fUC0Kdf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYJJG_0fUC0Kdf00

He was reported missing on May 3, and is known to frequent the River City Sportsplex.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Sports
KRDO News Channel 13

Two victims, one a teen, found dead in truck identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner released the names of the two victims who were found dead inside a parked vehicle. Monday around 3 a.m., the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center received multiple calls about shots fired in the 600 block of W. Orman Ave. According to police, one person said they saw The post Two victims, one a teen, found dead in truck identified appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gjpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Westernslopenow Com
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for May 2

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Shaun Seeger-Johnson, 39, is described by the Pueblo Police Department as a white male with a brown hair and green eyes. He is 5’10” and 165 pounds. Seeger-Johnson has a warrant for Dangerous Drugs which includes Possession […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

3 Colorado murders that made national headlines

The Problem Solvers have been working to highlight cold cases in Colorado. There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

Arrest made in Pueblo homicide investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. — Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section have arrested Raymond Apodaca in the murder of 36-year-old Victor B. Trujillo Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, Pueblo Police were sent to the 600 block of East 3rd Street on reports of a shooting. Police arrived to find […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Suspect arrested after found slumped over in stolen car

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a car has been apprehended after officers found him sitting inside the stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, April 13 at approximately 11:25 a.m., Pueblo police were sent to the 0-100 block of Club Manor Drive, which is near Parker Pools & Spas Inc, on a recovered stolen car. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD officer arrested on felony charge

COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has been arrested on felony stalking charges. CSPD became aware of allegations of criminal activity by an officer on April 28, 2022. An investigation found probable cause to arrest Officer Stephanie Landreneau on a felony stalking charge. Landreneau was arrested Wednesday, May 4 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Can you identify this suspect for Fremont County?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the man included in the photo below. The suspect is wanted for identity theft. If you have any information please contact Deputy Sanders at 719-371-6154 or will.sanders@fremontso.com
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy