Warren Pickleball to Hold Open House on May 14

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Golfers have until June 1, 2022 to register for the Homer K. Ball Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament. The popular tournament, now in its 33rd year, raises money for scholarships that benefit Concord University students. This year’s event will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Pipestem State Park.

ATHENS, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO