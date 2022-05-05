After SCOTUS Leak, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says It’s Time to ‘Resurrect’ and ‘Challenge’ Ruling Which Allowed Children of Undocumented Immigrants to Attend Public School
In the immediate aftermath of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Wednesday that the Lone Star State is ready to challenge a 40-year old decision requiring Texas to provide free public education to the children of undocumented...lawandcrime.com
Comments / 227