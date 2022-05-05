After SCOTUS Leak, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says It’s Time to ‘Resurrect’ and ‘Challenge’ Ruling Which Allowed Children of Undocumented Immigrants to Attend Public School

Ohio’s Democrat nominee for governor indicated that there should no government restrictions on when a woman can get an abortion during a MSNBC interview on Wednesday. After winning her primary on Tuesday, Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, will face off against Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November. MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the Democrat on Wednesday, asking her to weigh in on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, and where she drew the line on abortion rights.

