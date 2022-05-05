ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

After SCOTUS Leak, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says It’s Time to ‘Resurrect’ and ‘Challenge’ Ruling Which Allowed Children of Undocumented Immigrants to Attend Public School

By Elura Nanos
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the immediate aftermath of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Wednesday that the Lone Star State is ready to challenge a 40-year old decision requiring Texas to provide free public education to the children of undocumented...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 227

Alberto Alaniz Alegria
2d ago

We have all known were Abbott stands on Public Education and and Public Education funding. Texas brings up the rear when it comes to funding for our students. Furthermore, the fact he's acknowledging that through illiteracy is the way Texas should treat immigrants, has convinced me that his state of mind is to establish a submissive stance towards these human beings and maintain a low class status environment for the rich and powerful to take advantage.

Reply(17)
67
GotoHell
2d ago

He will do anything and I mean anything to get Trump's endorsement for re-election.. He will burn Texas down or costs Texans billions in tax money...

Reply(12)
52
Souljah Medik
2d ago

That's actually not accurate, it's called esl and it's been in schools for at least the last 30 years. It's been common place, because our country has always been a land of immigrants. It also isn't factual that small communities won't have money, as schools are funded by property taxes, and immigrants pay those taxes wether renting or owning. It's also not illegal to seek asylum, nor is it fair to demean an entire generation of people whose only "crime" is trying to work with a system that actively works against them, as they try to escape countries the US destabilized. It's not cut and dry, and to try and minimize a broad issue does everyone a disservice.

Reply(4)
28
