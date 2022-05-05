ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planet Fitness Offering Free Workouts For Teens All Summer

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Planet Fitness has announced that high schoolers, ages 14-19, can work out for free at any of their Charlotte area location from May 16 through August 31 as part of the High School Summer Pass initiative. “We are excited to invite teens all summer long...

