A new summer camp for young men ages 10-18 aims to teach them the life skills they need, as well as build friendships and mentors while having some fun. Natchez’s JaMar White, who is organizing the first of what he hopes will be multiple such camps a year, said the camp is called Restoring Manhood. White said he decided to create the camp when he noticed a real need in the community.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO