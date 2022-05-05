ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timonium, MD

Fireboat 'Tommy' finds new home at the Fire Museum of Maryland

By Hannah Hoffman
Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIMONIUM, Md. — A piece of Baltimore history has a new home in Timonium. The fireboat "Tommy" rolled into the Fire Museum of Maryland on a flatbed truck Thursday morning. The boat is named after former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D'Alesandro Jr.,...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Baltimore Bus Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nichelle Greene pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of a Baltimore bus driver, according to the City State’s Attorney’s office. On Tuesday, Cameron Silcott pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and using a handgun to shoot MTA bus driver Marcus Parks 10 times.  Parks died from his injuries.  Court documents show that Silcott and Greene were arguing with Parks over a bus payment when Greene snatched Parks’ backpack and she and Silcott ran off the bus. While running along East Fayette Street, Parks got off his bus and chased the two of them, according to the documents.  As he reengaged with them, Silcott pulled...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Cars
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Timonium, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
CBS Baltimore

Children, 12 & 13, Steal Car From West Baltimore Body Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two boys, 12 and 13, were arrested after they stole a car Thursday morning from a West Baltimore body shop and drove “recklessly” through the city before crashing in Baltimore County, police said. The duo allegedly entered the yard of Moss Garage Shop on the 100 block of South Warwick Avenue at 9:30 a.m. and worked together to steal the car. Police said one child broke into a vehicle window and rammed another vehicle in the yard blocking the exit. The other child reportedly held open the gate to the garage yard so they could get away. A mechanic at...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body Found After Fire Burns Multiple Vacant Homes In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A body was found Thursday morning at the scene of a house fire that burned multiple homes in West Baltimore, authorities said. The fire, reported shortly before 5 a.m., broke out at a home near West North Avenue and North Warwick Avenue, the Baltimore City Fire Union said. The union said the fire quickly spread to nearby homes, all of which are believed to be vacant, triggering a second alarm. About 8:30 a.m., firefighters located someone’s body inside one of the homes involved in the fire, the union said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 🔥2ND ALARM FATAL FIRE U/D🔥2400 blk W North Av 21216#CoppinHeightsAshCoEast@JamesTorrenceJD#BMORESBravest have located a civilian inside one of the homes. They have been pronounced dead. #BCFDFIB is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. 📷@jawsdcfd pic.twitter.com/ZqgjJuwGJZ — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 5, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#House#The Fire Museum
Ash Jurberg

The Baltimore man who wants to give away his million dollar fortune

Stewart Bainum JuniorImage from WikiCommons images. Stewart Bainum Junior has done a lot in his life. He has run two very successful businesses, served for eight years in the Maryland General Assembly, and tried to buy the Baltimore Sun. Recently he has formed the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism with his family as a non-profit organization focused on local Baltimore news and statewide news in Maryland. Last year he created the online non-profit news outlet, The Baltimore Banner.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Resident ‘Mr. Millionaire’ Claims VaxCash 2.0 Prize

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 57-year-old Baltimore man known as “Mr. Millionaire” has collected the grand prize of the VaxCash 2.0 sweepstakes, the very million dollars now attached to his name. Dressed in a gold dollar sign hat, gold dollar sign shades and a shirt adorned with $100 bills, “Mr. Millionaire” collected his novelty-size check as the lucky winner among 2.2 million entrants in the state’s booster shot lottery. Other details about his identity were not provided. Maryland lottery officials said the Baltimore resident was notified of his windfall by the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday. “I asked the man on the phone...
BALTIMORE, MD
Law & Crime

Texas Man Who Breached Capitol After Traveling to D.C. with Parents and Siblings Pleads Guilty

A member of the Texas family that traveled to Washington, D.C., ahead of Jan. 6 and apparently ended up storming the Capitol building has pleaded guilty. Joshua Munn, 24, admitted in court what he appears to have acknowledged on social media: that he was one of the Donald Trump supporters, angry over the results of the 2020 presidential election, who participated in the Capitol attack.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Wbaltv.com

Families distraught over poor condition of loved one's gravesites at Mount Zion Cemetery

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Dozens of distraught families are demanding answers from Mount Zion Cemetery over the poor condition of their loved ones' gravesites. The cemetery on Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne is overgrown with weeds, tall grass and wildflowers. There are broken headstones, collapsing burial locations, a collection of uninstalled headstones and some markers are missing altogether. Some sites are now watery graves.
LANSDOWNE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore National Pike Collision Kills 22-Year-Old Motorcyclist

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car on Baltimore National Pike, according to authorities. Joseph Blackwell was riding a 2021 Honda motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Acura TL around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Baltimore County Police said on Tuesday. The car was making a left turn onto Baltimore National Pike, continuing westbound. That is when the motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound, collided with it, according to authorities. Blackwell was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is working to determine all of the factors that contributed to the collision.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy