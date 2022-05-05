ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA DA’s office says they don’t believe case against alleged Chappelle attacker is felony crime

By Marjorie Hernandez, Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJjwN_0fUByyXr00

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office handed off the case against Dave Chappelle’s alleged on-stage attacker on Thursday because they don’t believe it’s a felony crime.

The DA’s office had been investigating the case against 23-year-old Isaiah Lee as a felony charge — but has now referred it to the LA City Attorney’s Office to be considered for “misdemeanor filing”, a spokesman said.

“After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct,” a spokesman for the DA’s office said.

“The District Attorney’s Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles.”

Lee was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly tackling Chappelle while carrying a strange knife that looks like a handgun at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZ6hb_0fUByyXr00
Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage at The Hollywood Bowl Tuesday.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258jhJ_0fUByyXr00
The Los Angeles County Attorney’s office determined that Dave Chappelle alleged attacker Isaiah Lee did not commit felony conduct.
ellis kaplan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWdFi_0fUByyXr00
Isaiah Lee was in possession of a knife that looked like a gun when he allegedly attacked Dave Chappelle.
AP

The wannabe rapper was filmed knocking the famous comedian to the ground before security were able to pounce on him.

Lee was hospitalized briefly for injuries he sustained during the incident and was later booked into jail on $30,000 bail.

