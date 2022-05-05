ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 2 days ago

WORTON — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash Wednesday night that resulted in the death of the operator.

Police identified the deceased as Raymond Eugene Moore Jr., 54, of Chestertown.

A paramedic unit declared Moore dead at the scene, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The crash occurred at 6:11 p.m. on Hanesville Road at state Route 514.

According to the sheriff's office, Moore was northbound on Hanesville Road when the motorcycle traveled off the roadway and into a hedgerow.

Speed was a factor, Sheriff John Price said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Driving Running Red Light Killed In Four Car White Marsh Crash: Police

Officials are investigating a fatal four-vehicle collision that occurred in White Marsh, authorities report. Bernadette Beres Stundick, 81, died at a nearby hospital shortly after failing to stop for a red light at the intersection of Ebenezer and Philadelphia Roads around 5:45 pm Tuesday, May 3, according to Baltimore County officials.
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Seaford Area Crash

SEAFORD, Del.- Authorities have released the name of a man who died when his truck collided with a tractor-trailer last week near Seaford. Delaware State Police on Wednesday identified the victim as 79-year-old Frank Breeding, of Greenwood, Del. Police said that just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, a tractor-trailer...
SEAFORD, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Kent County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, MD
Chestertown, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Worton, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

5-year-old boy dead after Maryland hit-and-run

A child is dead following a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Harford County, Maryland, state police said. Maryland State Police troopers responded to northbound Md. Route 24 at Edgewood Road shortly before 10:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man and child struck by a vehicle. Police said 5-year-old...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Two Federalsburg women charged in infant death

FEDERALSBURG, Md – Two women have been charged with the death of 1-month-old Jayleeyah Whaley after he was found unconscious back on August 7, 2021. After an investigation by Federalsburg Police, charges were given to 33-year-old Amanda Theresa Johnson and 57-year-old Theresa Marie Draper, both of Federalsburg. Johnson was...
FEDERALSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Baltimore

Children, 12 & 13, Steal Car From West Baltimore Body Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two boys, 12 and 13, were arrested after they stole a car Thursday morning from a West Baltimore body shop and drove “recklessly” through the city before crashing in Baltimore County, police said. The duo allegedly entered the yard of Moss Garage Shop on the 100 block of South Warwick Avenue at 9:30 a.m. and worked together to steal the car. Police said one child broke into a vehicle window and rammed another vehicle in the yard blocking the exit. The other child reportedly held open the gate to the garage yard so they could get away. A mechanic at...
Ocean City Today

Assistant fire chief cited in West Ocean City crash

An assistant fire chief with the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company was cited by State Police for his involvement in a motor vehicle crash in West Ocean City on Wednesday which occurred while he was responding to a 911 call. According to a statement posted to the Ocean City Fire...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
39
Followers
64
Post
974
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy