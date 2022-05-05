Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash

WORTON — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash Wednesday night that resulted in the death of the operator.

Police identified the deceased as Raymond Eugene Moore Jr., 54, of Chestertown.

A paramedic unit declared Moore dead at the scene, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The crash occurred at 6:11 p.m. on Hanesville Road at state Route 514.

According to the sheriff's office, Moore was northbound on Hanesville Road when the motorcycle traveled off the roadway and into a hedgerow.

Speed was a factor, Sheriff John Price said.