Jon Anik has no issue putting Charles Oliveira in the same sentence as Khabib Nurmagomedov when it comes to all-time greatness. Anik will be calling the action, alongside Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, this Saturday at UFC 274, which takes place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. In the main event, Oliveira will put his lightweight title on the line against Justin Gaethje. While the longtime play-by-play voice for the UFC can get excited for any bout, this championship headliner certainly takes things to another level.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO