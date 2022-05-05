ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lakota board member issued trespassing notice for school visits

By Michael Clark | Journal-News, Kendria Lafleur
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDkMA_0fUByjYC00

Police issued a Lakota Local Schools board member a notice of trespassing after the district said she made unauthorized visits to school buildings.

Lakota Schools officials released a statement accusing Darbi Boddy of violating building visitor policy Wednesday by not waiting for a school principal to escort her through the schools. The district said such actions are unauthorized for any school building visitor, including a publicly elected member of the school system’s governing board.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Matt Miller said Boddy showed up at Lakota East High School and Liberty Early Childhood School unannounced, "ignoring the staff's request to remain in the office until the principals met her," violating safety protocols and causing disruption in learning. Miller said the visit alarmed both schools.

Boddy, however, said that characterization was “absurd.”

The trespassing notice comes a week after Boddy was censured by fellow members, who also voted 4-0 calling for her to resign. The first-year board member has had numerous clashes with district officials — and fellow board members — since taking office in January.

“This is also not the first time that Mrs. Boddy has ignored board policy, nor is it the first time she has disrupted learning in our schools. Our decision was not made lightly and was done in consultation with law enforcement,” Miller said.

Parents are divided on whether the notice was needed.

"If she walks up in there and wants to look at everything, let her because we're paying her to do that and they're not letting her do that and that's crazy to me," Becky Barker said.

Others, like Nikki Palun, said she believes the district is in the right.

"There's procedures in place for her to follow and you know, she's been asked to follow them multiple times at the meeting and she keeps wanting to skirt that," Palun said.

Miller explained the decision in his message to families.

"While some may question why such a seemingly steep action was taken against Mrs. Boddy, let me explain. We welcome our parents into our schools; we welcome our community into our schools, and we certainly welcome our school board members into our schools — as long as they follow safety procedures and policy," Miller said. "These are not difficult. They involve alerting building administrators of the interest in visiting and setting up a time that is convenient for all involved."

Boddy responded to the district’s initial statement about her school visits saying official were making “the absurd claim that I was a visitor.”

“When I enter the schools, as I have been doing since my swearing-in, I am doing so as part of my responsibilities as a board member, not as a visitor. The need and the rationale for this kind of activity has not only been discussed in past board meetings but depicted in (my) writings as well,” Boddy said.

Boddy said she only took photos of signs and literature on doors and walls, noting she will not resign.

Other members of the Lakota Board of Education did not immediately respond Thursday to requests to comment.

Former Lakota school board member Sandy Wheatley described Boddy’s actions as “inexcusable.”

“Board members have always visited buildings. They read to kids, they eat lunch with kids, they visit an interesting class … but they never do any of those things without following board protocol and having the permission of the principal on timing etc.,” Wheatley said. “Think about walking into an elementary building unattended and it happens to be a testing day. Or what about sticking your head into a classroom where a teacher has been working all year to create an environment that works for the child in her class with autism. All that is turned upside down in an instant for a child. Mrs. Boddy has no regard for anyone but herself.”

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

Comments / 0

Related
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#School Principal#Lakota Local Schools#Lakota Schools
PopCrush

‘Granny’ Ghost Attacks, Slaps Students at South African Elementary School

Elementary school students attending Phakamisani Primary School in South Africa were left shaken after allegedly being physically attacked by an aggressive apparition resembling a "short granny-like figure with dreadlocks." The bizarre incident forced school officials to cancel classes for the day, alerting parents and, ultimately, social media, where the strange...
AFRICA
SCDNReports

Child Calls 9-1-1 Over Parents Fighting

An eight-year-old Wheelersburg girl contacted 9-1-1 to say her parents were fighting. She said she was in a blue vehicle with them. While the child was on the phone, the mother grabbed the phone and hung up. There was no answer when dispatch tried to call back. Multiple calls were...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
Nashville News Hub

“It’s unclear who said the racial slur”, White middle school student was caught on video holding a Black student in a chokehold while three other students watched, charged

In the video, that was captured and shared on social media, a racial slur can be heard as a White middle school student holds a Black student in a chokehold while three other students watch. The Black student then appears to pass out. Authorities are trying to determine if there were additional videos. The superintendent released a statement and said that the behavior that occurred in the video will not be tolerated. He also said that the school administrators and the school resource officer took immediate action.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Phys.org

Disruptive kindergartners are likely to be bullied later in elementary school

Kindergartners who act out, disrupt classrooms, get angry and argue with their teachers are especially likely to be bullied once they reach third, fourth and fifth grade, our research group has found. We continue to investigate bullying in U.S. elementary schools, but our initial findings indicate that the odds that...
EDUCATION
WLWT 5

Police: 3 in police custody after shooting in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Three people are in police custody after a shooting in Franklin Friday. Police said the 26-year-old victim was shot in the stomach in the 800 block of South Main Street. Officers then stopped a car and believe one of the three they took in custody is...
FRANKLIN, OH
SCDNReports

Northwest School Bus Drivers Fight in Front of Parents

In preparation for dismissal, buses were parked outside Northwest Middle School on Wednesday. Parents report seeing a bus driver attempting to talk to another driver. A third driver reportedly interrupted them, grabbed one by the neck, and held his fist up. The driver cried out for help. Bystanders rushed to...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy