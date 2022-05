Atlanta rapper OJ da Juiceman, whose real name is Otis Williams Jr., has been arrested in Kentucky on gun and drug charges, NBC affiliate LEX18 reports. The 40-year-old was booked in the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown on Wednesday. He has been charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He currently has a court date set for May 13, but so far no further details regarding his arrest have been released.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO