ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Police: 1 in custody after Bristol, TN standoff

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLPzh_0fUByFGW00

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is in custody after a brief standoff in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday.

A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states that officers were called to the 600 block of 6th Street around 12:22 p.m. after receiving calls about a man with a gun.

The BTPD reports that officers found one man at the scene had been assaulted and another had entered a building on the property. The BTPD’s special operations team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

Carver apartments shooting marks 6th JC shooting in 3 weeks

The man in the building, who has not yet been identified, barricaded himself inside, and a standoff ensued.

The release states that after a short time, the man came out and was taken into custody without incident.

A spokesperson for Bristol Tennessee City Schools confirmed that schools in the district were placed on a soft lockdown “in response to a situation in our community” around 12:40 p.m. The BTPD cleared the school district to resume normal operations around 1:30 p.m.

As off 2:45 p.m., an investigation into the incident is ongoing. More details are expected to be released Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Sullivan Co. woman charged with stabbing boyfriend, locking him in storage unit

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee woman is facing charges after authorities said she stabbed her boyfriend and locked him in a storage unit. Lorraine Hearl, 41, was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. The charges stem from an incident that took place on April 25, when […]
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Bristol, TN
WJHL

GCSD: Bloody tools found at double homicide scene

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A police report filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) provides additional insight into the scene where deputies found the bodies of Sherry Cole and her 7-year-old grandson, Jessie Allen. According to a report provided to News Channel 11, deputies arrived at the home in the 7100 block of […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Btpd#News Channel 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

BTPD releases new details in 6th Street standoff

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) outlines the circumstances that police say led to a standoff and charges against a Bristol man on May 5. According to the release, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of 6th Street around 12:22 p.m. in reference […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

‘Most wanted’ suspect Cody Christian arrested in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man wanted by state and federal authorities has been taken into custody. Cody Keith Christian was arrested by Kingsport police in the Lynn Garden community Friday evening. The Kingsport Police Department said Christian was spotted near the intersection of Tranbarger Drive and Virgil Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Once spotted, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

April police chase leads to charges against Mountain City man

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges after an April police chase led to officers discovering methamphetamine and an explosive device inside his car. The Mountain City Police Department charged Justin Banner of Mountain City with felony possession of meth, felony evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy