Boone County, IN

Man charged in wife's death wins primary in Boone Co.

By Andrew Smith
 2 days ago
BOONE COUNTY — A man facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife was one of three to win the primary for a township board position Tuesday's in Boone County.

Andrew Wilhoite was charged in March after a detective alleged in court documents he threw a cement flower pot at his wife, Elizabeth Wilhoite, and dumped her in a nearby creek.

Andrew received 60 of the 276 total votes for Republicans for the Clinton Township Board, according to election results from Boone County.

Boone County Clerk Jessica Fouts said he is still on the ballot for the fall at this time, but there is a procedure where he can withdraw.

Fouts said there are three positions on the board. Two other people, Bradley Smith and Michael Young, were also on the ballot.

"Election process dictated that Mr. Wilhoite could not be removed from the May 3rd Primary Election ballot," the Boone County GOP wrote in a Facebook statement. "Since Mr. Wilhoite is awaiting trial and has not been convicted of a felony, he cannot be removed as a candidate by the Republican Party or any other election process."

Wilhoite can file a notice of withdrawal with the County Clerk's office to be removed from the ballot up until noon July 15. But he chooses not to file the form, he will remain on the November general election ballot. No one may file the form on his behalf, the party said.

If convicted of a felony before the November election, he would immediately be disqualified and new ballots would be printed, according to the party.

According to online records from the Boone County Jail, Andrew is still being held without bond. A jury trial is still scheduled for Aug. 29, according to online court records.

