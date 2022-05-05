ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Kevin Costner’s Travel App Allows You to ‘Listen to the Landscape’

By Joe Santos
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kevin Costner co-founded the HearHere app, which allows users to listen to the world around them while driving through the...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Urges Americans to ‘Go Get in Nature’ for Earth Day 2022

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has an important message for his fans today: Get outside and enjoy some nature on Earth Day. That’s what Kevin Costner himself is doing, per the “Yellowstone” star’s latest Instagram post. He shared a gorgeous video on Instagram, showing his current location somewhere out in the American West or Southwest. In the video, we see beautiful snow-topped mountains, bald eagles flying, a coiled-up snake, cattle and fences on a ranch, and some stunning red rock.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Janis Joplin
Cat Country 102.9

Planning A Family Vacation To Montana This Summer? Be Prepared.

Montana is certainly a very popular destination when it comes to family vacations. Everyone jumps in the "family truckster" to head out across these great United States of America. Along the way, you stop at all the weird roadside attractions, take a couple of pictures to post on social media, maybe buy a t-shirt, and you're off to the next site.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

The Worst! Five Famous Montana Attractions You Should Avoid

Some would call them tourist traps, others would say these places are a waste of your precious time while in Montana. People love to get away and travel to fun destinations not only for one person but maybe for their whole family or friends. Luckily here in Montana, many places or attractions can be fun for any mood or season. The thing is, there are some attractions you should avoid in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Smart Phone#Cnbc#National Corvette Museum#Mcfarland Usa
Cat Country 102.9

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Spills About the Meaning of Kayce Dutton’s Vision Quest

Yellowstone fans were left hanging with a major question about the future of some of their favorite characters when Season 4 came to an end in January of 2022. In a new interview, actor Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the hit show, opens up about Kayce's vision quest, which ended with him telling his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille), "I saw the end of us."
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
cntraveler.com

The Best Airbnb in Every National Park, from Yellowstone Lodges to Key West Bungalows

The national parks are having a moment. Many of the top 10 most-visited parks have implemented day-use reservation systems following record visitor numbers in 2021, and even if you’re lucky enough to nab one of those coveted spots, there’s still lodging to worry about. While in-park hotels might conjure up images of yesteryear with their rustic charm, discerning travelers often want more on the amenity front.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Disney
MotorBiscuit

Despite His Conservative Status, Clint Eastwood Drives Around in the Fiat 500e, a Tiny Electric Car

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most iconic celebrities, but unlike many Hollywood stars, Eastwood is a well-known conservative who’s starred in many conservative movies. As such, some may stereotype him as someone who’d drive a big truck or powerful classic car, but instead, he’s been spotted in a tiny EV. Here’s a look at Clint Eastwood and his little Fiat 500e.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Chimichangas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Chimichangas bring crunchy spice to Southwestern and Tex-Mex cuisine, and as far as we can tell, they probably were not created in Texas. Their origin is something of a mystery, a subject of debate between storied restaurants and long-held traditions. They are the food of superheroes and Disney-goers. They are also a shockingly flexible vehicle of gastronomic invention.
PHOENIX, AZ
Polygon

12 great sci-fi movies you can watch at home

Science fiction, to echo Ursula K. Le Guin, is not predictive, but descriptive. While most science fiction films attempt (and fail) to extrapolate the ideas and concerns of their respective present to predict what the world may look like in the not-so-distant future, these extrapolations ultimately amount to stories that exist in conversation with the hopes and fears of the times in which they were conceived.
MOVIES
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

101K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy